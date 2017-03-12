Source: ‘Mugabe must account for Dzamara’ – DailyNews Live

Freedom Mashava 10 March 2017

HARARE – Missing journalist-cum-political activist Itai Dzamara’s brother

Patson has called on Zimbabweans to continue piling pressure on President

Robert Mugabe’s government to stop the enforced disappearance of rights

activists.

Speaking yesterday during commemorations for Dzamara’s abduction two years

ago, Patson called on citizens to gather the courage to stand up against

excesses by government.

“I realised that if I remain silent, I am actually aiding and abetting the

disrespect of the rule of law.

“So for a better Zimbabwe, we, as a family, shall continue to demand

government to account for Itai’s disappearance and this is going to be our

case study as we fight to ensure that government guarantees the safety of

citizens,” Dzamara said.

“We have always stated that Itai’s disappearance is the work of

(President) Mugabe. We are heading towards a very critical season with

elections coming. Let us embolden our voice and speak even louder for the

rights of the people as encapsulated in the country’s Constitution”.

The US Embassy expressed concern about the activist’s whereabouts and

wellbeing.

“The lack of progress in this case raises doubts about the intention of

the authorities responsible for the investigation,” it said.

“We again call on Zimbabwean authorities to mobilise the full extent of

their resources to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dzamara’s

abduction, and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The Australian embassy on the other hand said it remains “deeply concerned

about the abduction and disappointed by the lack of progress in the

investigation of this matter, particularly in light of a court order

requiring action from relevant authorities.”

After his broad-daylight kidnapping, Dzamara’s wife, Sheffra, who was at

the commemorations yesterday, approached the High Court in a bid to force

the police and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to search for

her husband.

Judge David Mangota ordered the police and CIO “to do all things necessary

to determine his whereabouts”, including appealing for information in the

State media.

Government’s investigation of Dzamara’s disappearance has been a pattern

of delay, denial, and cover-up.

The Occupy Africa Unity Square activist disappeared on the morning of

March 9, 2015.

He was abducted by five unidentified men while at a barber shop in

Harare’s Glen View suburb.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



