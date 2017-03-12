Source: ‘Mugabe must account for Dzamara’ – DailyNews Live
Freedom Mashava 10 March 2017
HARARE – Missing journalist-cum-political activist Itai Dzamara’s brother
Patson has called on Zimbabweans to continue piling pressure on President
Robert Mugabe’s government to stop the enforced disappearance of rights
activists.
Speaking yesterday during commemorations for Dzamara’s abduction two years
ago, Patson called on citizens to gather the courage to stand up against
excesses by government.
“I realised that if I remain silent, I am actually aiding and abetting the
disrespect of the rule of law.
“So for a better Zimbabwe, we, as a family, shall continue to demand
government to account for Itai’s disappearance and this is going to be our
case study as we fight to ensure that government guarantees the safety of
citizens,” Dzamara said.
“We have always stated that Itai’s disappearance is the work of
(President) Mugabe. We are heading towards a very critical season with
elections coming. Let us embolden our voice and speak even louder for the
rights of the people as encapsulated in the country’s Constitution”.
The US Embassy expressed concern about the activist’s whereabouts and
wellbeing.
“The lack of progress in this case raises doubts about the intention of
the authorities responsible for the investigation,” it said.
“We again call on Zimbabwean authorities to mobilise the full extent of
their resources to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dzamara’s
abduction, and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”
The Australian embassy on the other hand said it remains “deeply concerned
about the abduction and disappointed by the lack of progress in the
investigation of this matter, particularly in light of a court order
requiring action from relevant authorities.”
After his broad-daylight kidnapping, Dzamara’s wife, Sheffra, who was at
the commemorations yesterday, approached the High Court in a bid to force
the police and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to search for
her husband.
Judge David Mangota ordered the police and CIO “to do all things necessary
to determine his whereabouts”, including appealing for information in the
State media.
Government’s investigation of Dzamara’s disappearance has been a pattern
of delay, denial, and cover-up.
The Occupy Africa Unity Square activist disappeared on the morning of
March 9, 2015.
He was abducted by five unidentified men while at a barber shop in
Harare’s Glen View suburb.