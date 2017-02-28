Source: ‘Mugabe, wife brewing political chaos’ – DailyNews Live

Maxwell Sibanda 28 February 2017

HARARE – Recent comments by President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace in

which they have rubbished prospects of appointing a successor to take over

from the aged leader indicate a covert plan for the latter to succeed her

husband if Zanu PF wins the 2018 elections, analysts contend.

Mugabe celebrated his 93rd birthday last week when he told ZTV in an

interview that at the moment, there was no suitable candidate to take over

from him.

At his birthday party at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School in Matobo on

Saturday, Mugabe said he will not be pressured into anointing a successor.

Grace, on the other hand, stunned people at a recent rally when she said:

” . . . If God decides that Mugabe should go and we put pictures of his

corpse on the ballot paper, people will still vote for him and he will win

the election.”

In May last year, Grace told Zanu PF supporters that Mugabe will rule from

the grave.

Political commentator Maxwell Saungweme said developments within Zanu PF

will result in a chaotic and bloody transition, and a potential Zanu

PF-induced civil strife.

“What Mugabe and his wife are saying puts the nation and region on high

security alert. Their statements have the potential to brew political

chaos.

“Those people who stood by Mugabe all along, including military generals,

don’t take lightly to what Mugabe is saying and the insults from Grace. In

short, I see chaos.

“There are enough cases where dictatorial regimes end up in chaos after

failing to develop cogent succession plans.

“Mugabe and his wife should know Zimbabwe belongs not to us and them but

our children. Their statements threaten the future of Zimbabwe and the

future of our children.”

Human rights commentator Dewa Mavhinga said Mugabe’s succession has been

left until too late and now presents a serious risk of chaos and civil

strife given other members of the presidium, including Vice President

Emmerson Mnangagwa, appear to have been disqualified.

“This may indicate a covert plan to have Grace take over post 2018

elections. With Mugabe around, resistance to such a plan will be muted,

but there is no telling what could happen the moment Mugabe steps off the

stage.”

Social commentator Farai Maguwu said he does not see this rift between the

two Zanu PF factions – G40 and Team Lacoste – healing.

“Unlike in the past where Mugabe would allow these divisions and then

unify the warring factions ahead of the election, now he is a sleeping

captain and everyone in Zanu PF is thinking of life beyond and without

Mugabe.

“It is now very clear Mugabe is the head of Grace’s faction that is why he

is losing the loyalty of many trusted cadres like war veterans.

“If Mugabe successfully gets re-elected, G40 would have won and chances of

Grace succeeding her husband become more real. This means another attempt

at bhora musango by Lacoste in 2018.”

Political analyst Tabani Moyo said all what Mugabe has done is to buttress

his intentions to die in office.

“In last year’s birthday interview on ZBC-TV, he said he is aiming for 100

years. If he runs in 2018 and wins, buy the time he finishes that term, he

will be 99. By so doing, colleagues who started with him in 1980 will be

equally aged.

“In his mindset, he does not want any of his colleagues from the `bush’ to

take over and attempt to correct the governance and economic failures.

That is why you hear him saying at the moment no-one is fit to succeed

him.

“But what we must not lose sight of in this chaos is that the man is very

tired and has lost the pulse of country,” said Moyo.

He added that when Mugabe was being asked of power retention questions

during his recent ZBC-TV interview to mark his 93rd birthday, he was very

alert “but once it got to the economic questions, you could see he does

not care at all. The sad part in all these developments is that the

opposition is moribund.”

