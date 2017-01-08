Source: Mugabe’s contempt for Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 7th January 2017

http://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/07/world/africa/in-zimbabwe-a-first-lady-exerts-her-power.html There are few such enviable countries, especially in Africa where coups are not uncommon. But Zimbabwe is obviously one such haven of peace and stability.

Vice-President Mnangagwa, ‘acting Boss’, indicated as much when he disclosed that he was unable to ask Mugabe whether the late lamented former provincial governor Peter Chanetsa qualified as a Hero because he couldn’t get hold of the Hero-in-Chief for his ruling.

So poor old Pete will have to wait in the fridge until the Boss gets home and decides whether Pete can have a plot in Heroes’ Acre. By then he will deserve hero status anyway because the Boss has apparently plans to flit all over the place before he drops by in Harare again to replenish his funds.

Rumours that Mugabe is spending all his time building sandcastles on a beach in Singapore are apparently far from the mark. China is on his itinerary, as well as other holiday hotspots such as Mali and Equatorial Guinea and, of course Dubai, where he will no doubt satisfy Grace’s demand for a diamond big enough for the next president.

He will probably take the opportunity while in Dubai to sort out the little difficulty over payment for the $1.3 million gem that she has rejected. In the meantime Grace has told her stooges to ignore the court order that she should leave the properties in Harare she seized from the diamond dealer.

Other points

– Grace’s blatant disregard of the law comes as Zanu PF prepares to change the constitution introduced only four years ago. The Vigil suggests that Western donors should ask for the return of the millions of dollars they contributed for the constitution-making process. It has proved to be a futile project as we have consistently argued since the project was launched in 2009. Lawyer Matshobana Ncube commenting on Zanu PF’s intention to amend the constitution to give the President control of the judiciary says: ‘The writing of the Constitution and the huge amounts of money that was spent in that regard was all a waste of time and resources. All were taken for a ride, the ruling party never wanted constitutional reform and as such they have embarked on a path to undo all that the people of Zimbabwe did in writing a new governance charter for themselves’ (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/01/04/appointment-chief-justice-zim-ugly-monstrosity-politics-involved/).

– The UK Daily Telegraph newspaper has published lengthy article about the dispossessed farmer Ben Freeth, a friend of the Vigil, which paints a bleak picture of the present situation on his old farm (see: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/07/white-zimbabwean-farmer-ben-freeth-returned-farm-eight-years/).

