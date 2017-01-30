Zimbabwe’s Christmas holidays drew to a close on Friday with the fleeting return to Harare of President Mugabe after six weeks gallivanting around the world. The government can now turn its attention to the main business facing the country: preparations for the President’s 93rd birthday party on the grave of Cecil Rhodes next month.

Source: Mugabe’s mega delusions – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 28th January 2017

The two Vice-Presidents, accompanied by a variety of cabinet ministers and senior officials, were at the airport to brief the presidential couple on preparations for the celebrations. They obviously had good news as Mugabe was said to have been in high spirits. He, in turn, assured them that his holiday had not been all frolics. He had, for one thing, interrupted it to see China’s President Xi, who had assured him he would help as much as possible with the mega deals agreed some years ago.

Unfortunately, Mugabe had no news of a mega financial bailout to enable the government to pay its mega workers and enable the country to pay for its mega imports. The Vigil believes this is a mega problem and all the government’s mega promises are mega delusions.

As if to prove it, the mega welcoming delegation returned to the airport today to say a mega farewell to the President who, having refilled his mega wallet, flew off to Addis Ababa for a mega African Union meeting on ‘Harnessing the Demographic Dividend for Investment in the Youth’.

The youth of Zimbabwe await the outcome with bated breath.

Other points

Zanu PF’s anti-Vigil reappeared outside the Embassy today after their Christmas vacation but only six people took part and they left dispirited after less than an hour. Come on, earn your money!

Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Mercy Bayipayi, Joseph Chivayo, Deborah Harry, Fungayi Mabhunu, Emmanuel Magarira, Phillip Mahlahla, Alice Majola, Benjamin Molife, Alfredy Mukuvare, Nontokozo Ncube, Pretty Okechukwu, Tawanda Rusape and Maxmus Savanhu. Thanks to Cathrine Musa, Nontokozo, Alice, Deborah and Pretty for looking after the front table, to Alice and Nomusa Dube for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Phillip, Alfredy, Maxmus, Emmanuel, Tawanda, Joseph and Benjamin for putting up the banners and tarpaulin.

For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.

FOR THE RECORD: 36 signed the register.

EVENTS AND NOTICES:

Swaziland Vigil. Saturday 4th February from 10 am to 1 pm outside the Swaziland High Commission, 20 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6LB.

February from 10 am to 1 pm outside the Swaziland High Commission, 20 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6LB. ROHR Central London branch meeting. Saturday 11th February from 11.30 am – 1.30 pm. Venue: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX. Contact: Daisy Fabian 07708653640, Maxmus Savanhu 07397809056, Sipho Ndlovu 07400566013.

ROHR Slough branch meeting. Saturday 11th February from 11 am – 1 pm. Venue: Upton Lea Community Centre, Wexham Road, Slough, SL2 5JW. For further information contact Patricia Masamba (Chair) 07708116625, Fungisai Mupandira (Organising Secretary) 07758958803, Sharon Zimuto (Publicity and Advocacy) 07950837841.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/ . Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

Monthly Itai Dzamara protest Saturday 11th February. From 2 – 6 pm outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. The protest is to mark twenty-three months since Itai’s abduction by intelligence agents.

Zimbabwe Action Forum (ZAF) meets regularly after the Vigil to discuss ways to help those back in Zimbabwe to fight oppression and achieve true democracy.

Zimbabwe Yes We Can Movement holds meetings in London as the political face of ROHR and the Vigil.

Zimbabwe Vigil Highlights 2016 can be viewed on this link: can be viewed on this link: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/843-zimbabwe-vigil-highlights-2016 . Links to previous years’ highlights are listed on 2016 Highlights page.

Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil Vigil: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/ ROHR: ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum-ZAF/490257051027515

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



