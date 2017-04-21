Source: Mugabes own Arnold Farm – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 21 April 2017

HARARE – A court case in which a Mazowe couple is accused of criminal

trespass and assaulting a cop has confirmed that President Robert Mugabe

and his family have interests in Arnold Farm, and are behind the

villagers’ eviction from the property.

For over a year, speculation has been rife that the Mugabes were behind

the torment the villagers have been subjected to, but the case against

Tapiwa Dhaisi, 39, and Sinikiwe Mazivei, 32, has eventually confirmed it.

According to court papers, the complainant in the first count of criminal

trespass is James Teta, who resides at Zimbabwe Republic Police, Chikurubi

depot.

“On the 7th day of April 2017, the accused persons unlawfully refused a

lawful excuse to leave the land when called upon to do so by a lawful

occupier at Arnold Farm, which is owned by the first family,” reads part

of the court papers.

The State claims that the two acted unlawfully.

It is alleged that the criminal trespass emanate from an order that was

given by the police officers for the pair to leave their homestead at

Arnold Farm.

When Teta and his workmate only identified as constable Tongovona arrived

at Dhaisi and Mazivei’s home, they found the two in the company of their

children.

The court heard that Dhaisi later attacked the police officers using

stones, in facts forming the second count.

“One of the stone hit assistant inspector Teta on the forehead and the

other one on the back. Sinikiwe Mazivei joined his husband Tapiwa Dhaisi

to resist by throwing stones to assistant inspector Teta and constable

Tongovona,” the court heard.

The two, who appeared before a Bindura magistrate yesterday, are

represented by Moses Donsa Nkomo from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights (ZLHR).

The residents in the area have since won a High Court order barring the

police from evicting them, after detailing how they have been ruthlessly

treated.

The residents claimed the police forced them into their trucks and dumped

them some 35-40 kilometres in the bush along the Mvurwi road.

“The villagers are just dumped in the open, without food, water or

shelter. Our crops and livestock is left at Arnold Farm, our children are

still at the schools they were attending since 2000 when we resettled at

the farm and now their education is being disrupted,” the villagers told

the court then.

According to the residents, they have been staying at the farm over the

past 17 years, before heavily armed police officers and officials from the

Lands ministry began demolishing their homes recently without a court

order.

The villagers argued that the arbitrary eviction contravened their rights

provided for in the Constitution, which guarantees the right to privacy,

administrative justice and the right to property.

