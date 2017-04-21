Source: Mugadza seeks Con-Court referral – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 20 April 2017

HARARE – Kariba pastor Phillip Mugadza, who allegedly prophesied that

President Robert Mugabe will die on October 17 this year, has advised the

magistrates’ court that he wants his case to be referred to the

Constitutional Court (Con-Court), claiming his trial is an infringement of

his constitutional rights.

His lawyer Obey Shava yesterday told Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta

that on the next remand date on May 4, he will make a full application

demanding his client’s matter to be referred to the Con-Court.

Shava argued that his client’s rights to freedom of conscience among other

rights had been infringed upon.

The State accused Mugadza of causing an offence and insulting the

Christian religion and the African tradition by predicting someone’s

death, arguing it is taboo to do so.

In making his controversial “prophecy”, Mugadza had also said that the

nonagenarian could escape death by praying fervently, fasting and publicly

announcing that he did not wish to die.

