Source: Mugadza seeks Con-Court referral – DailyNews Live
Tendai Kamhungira 20 April 2017
HARARE – Kariba pastor Phillip Mugadza, who allegedly prophesied that
President Robert Mugabe will die on October 17 this year, has advised the
magistrates’ court that he wants his case to be referred to the
Constitutional Court (Con-Court), claiming his trial is an infringement of
his constitutional rights.
His lawyer Obey Shava yesterday told Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta
that on the next remand date on May 4, he will make a full application
demanding his client’s matter to be referred to the Con-Court.
Shava argued that his client’s rights to freedom of conscience among other
rights had been infringed upon.
The State accused Mugadza of causing an offence and insulting the
Christian religion and the African tradition by predicting someone’s
death, arguing it is taboo to do so.
In making his controversial “prophecy”, Mugadza had also said that the
nonagenarian could escape death by praying fervently, fasting and publicly
announcing that he did not wish to die.