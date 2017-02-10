Source: Mujuru troubles worry Tsvangirai – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 10 February 2017

HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is apparently so concerned

about the ugly fallout between Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) interim leader

Joice Mujuru and the party’s founding fathers, that he phoned one of these

stalwarts on Wednesday – Didymus Mutasa – to express his disquiet about

the damaging ructions.

But despite his disappointment with the turmoil engulfing ZPF, the Daily

News understands that the former prime minister in the government of

national unity has also given Mujuru some oxygen of sorts by re-affirming

his commitment to working with her in the mooted grand opposition

alliance, which is expected to be in place by the end of this year.

Mutasa confirmed yesterday that a concerned Tsvangirai had indeed enquired

from him about the farcical ZPF events of Wednesday, in which Mujuru fired

her top lieutenants, including Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo – who responded in

kind by summarily sacking the former vice president from the fledgling

party.

“Tsvangirai phoned me about what is happening and I told him that he

should ask Mujuru,” Mutasa said.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, also confirmed to the Daily

News yesterday that his boss was very worried about the events unfolding

within ZPF, but said there was “no turning back” on the opposition’s

planned coalition.

“We cannot comment on what is happening at a neighbour’s house even if

that neighbour is a friend, suffice to say that the president sees the

developments as unfortunate.

“It is also unfortunate that it is the opposition that is attracting the

negative publicity when the real culprit (Zanu PF) is watching from the

sidelines.

“But the decision to form a coalition has been made by the national

assembly and we will stand by that,” Tamborinyoka said.

In an unexpected bombshell that shook both the opposition movement and

ordinary Zimbabweans alike, Mujuru on Wednesday morning announced that she

had expelled the founding elders of the party Gumbo and Mutasa, together

with five other party heavyweights – on account of them being alleged Zanu

PF agents and working to topple her from her interim position.

“Having done extensive consultation within the rank and file of the party

and also in my capacity as the president with the executive authority to

ensure its wellbeing, I hereby announce the expulsion of the following

members from Zimbabwe People First with immediate effect: Rugare Gumbo,

Didymus Mutasa, Margaret Dongo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Luckson Kandemiri,

Munacho Mutezo and Claudious Makova,” she said.

But no sooner had she completed her briefing than the situation turned

into a complete farce, when Mutasa and Gumbo announced at their own press

conference that they had similarly expelled Mujuru from ZPF.

Gumbo said Mujuru had “revealed to all and sundry” that she was incapable

of leading an opposition party, and was therefore not fit to hold such an

office.

“She has declared war on us and the die has been cast. We don’t think that

she is the right person to lead us. We no longer recognise her as the

leader of People First,” Gumbo said at the packed media event which was

also attended by the other supposedly expelled members.

Weighing in, Mutasa said even though the elders were still to settle for

her successor, one thing they were sure about was that they were “tired”

of her style of leadership.

“We are not surprised by her irrational and emotional decision purporting

to expel us. In fact, at the time she held her press conference, we were

waiting for her at the party offices as she had told us that we should

wait for her since she was at the Trauma Centre.

“She has no right to expel us. Mujuru was in fact appointed by us the

founders of the party to lead the party as the interim president,” Mutasa

thundered in remarks that don’t bode well for the

still-to-properly-take-off party.

“An intelligent Mujuru would not have expelled VaGumbo and Mutasa. She has

not got even a modicum of intelligence,” Mutasa added mockingly.

But a defiant Mujuru said yesterday that the expulsion of the founding

elders and five other officials was good riddance, as they were allegedly

“damaged goods”.

Her spokesperson Gift Nyandoro told the Daily News that they now felt that

they no longer had damaged goods within their ranks and would thus be able

to negotiate better with other political parties as they endeavoured to

form the mooted grand coalition against Zanu PF.

“Nothing has changed over the talks. ZPF remains focussed on the talks . .

. Mujuru is the face of the party and she is the one who was given the

mandate to engage all other progressive opposition leaders to ensure that

we confront Zanu PF as a united front,” he said.

But as Nyandoro spoke, dozens of other party stalwarts were deserting the

burning new kid on the political block yesterday, putting its future in

doubt.

Amid the chaos, Mujuru has been working behind the scenes with Tsvangirai

and other smaller opposition parties towards the formation of the planned

grand coalition.

In addition, Zanu PF apparatchiks have lately been working overtime to

discredit Mujuru, in what observers have described as a desperate bid to

scupper Tsvangirai’s ongoing coalition talks with her.

Analysts have also consistently said that a united opposition, fighting

with one purpose, would bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule – especially at

this time when the country’s economy is dying and the increasingly frail

nonagenarian is battling to keep his warring Zanu PF united.

Since Mujuru joined hands with Tsvangirai and marched with him in the

streets of Gweru in August last year – in a rare public display of unity

among the opposition – there have been growing calls by fed up citizens

for the formation of a grand opposition alliance.

Earlier this week, Tsvangirai said Mujuru had proved to be a significant

opposition player – and that the two would work together with others to

dethrone Mugabe and Zanu PF from power next year.

Mujuru was expelled from Zanu PF together with Gumbo and Mutasa in the

run-up to the ruling party’s sham “elective congress” in December 2014, on

untested allegations of plotting to assassinate and topple Mugabe from

power.

