NDC to handle Byo Youth League case

March 8, 2017

Auxilia Katongomara Bulawayo Bureau

THE Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday said suspended members from Bulawayo province will soon have their cases referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for determination. Bulawayo provincial youth secretary for finance Cde Davis Muhambi was suspended for allegedly insulting President Mugabe on social media while Cde Mabutho Moyo, the Luveve district youth commissar, and Cde Munashe Mututsa, the provincial deputy secretary for education, were suspended for allegedly rebelling against the party’s provincial leadership.

Also suspended is central committee member, Cde Anna Moyo, accused of teaming up with youths who organised a demonstration denouncing the party’s provincial leadership last Thursday, Inziki district chair, Cde Edmore Kazingizi and Cde Linda Chinamano from Gushungo district also accused of insulting the provincial party’s leadership during the protests.

Zanu-PF national secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga, said his office had received correspondence on the developments from the Bulawayo provincial Youth League.

“When we toured Bulawayo as we were doing our preparations for the 21st February Movement, we heard several complaints about the conduct of Davis including that it was purported that he had refused to assist in the fundraising of resources,” he said.

“It was said he said he can longer fund raise for someone who is 93 years old. It was not him alone, but there were two of them. We told the Bulawayo provincial youth executive to investigate further and forward any complaints and recommendations to the national office. According to my understanding, they did as such and we saw correspondence from them.

“Davis and other youth leaders have been suspended and we are seized with the matter, but under normal circumstances we follow the party’s disciplinary procedure”.

Cde Chipanga said they would forward the correspondence to the National Disciplinary Committee and the province would be given feedback from the NDC.

“As far as we are concerned we stand guided by the provincial position that they remain suspended until the finalisation of their matter.

“We encourage him (Davis) to respect the party’s constitution and desist from committing further offences while waiting for the NDC to determine his case as it might worsen it,” he said.

Cde Muhambi yesterday denied allegations that he refused to fund raise for the President’s bash saying he had communicated with the party’s provincial chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa that he would be out of the country.

He gave this paper a copy of a letter dated January 27, stating that he would be in and out of the country for business, asking issues related to his department to be directed to his deputy Cde Chimbishi.

In the letter, Cde Muhambi wrote: “However, I will continue to offer my support to the office especially in relation to the 21st February Movement fundraising that is soon to start.”

He challenged those alleging that he said he could not fund raise for the President to produce proof as he made no such utterances either in written or oral form.

Cde Muhambi instead said his accusers were the ones behind such thinking and wanted to hide behind him.

Turning to last week’s demos, Cde Chipanga said the party does not tolerate unruly behaviour particularly from leaders and appropriate measures would be taken to instil discipline in the party.

