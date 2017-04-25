Source: No relief for Kasukuwere – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 24 April 2017

HARARE – Embattled Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere

has suffered another setback in his bid to stave off pressure from his

ruling party foes who want to see him sacked from both his party and

government positions.

This comes after a meeting which had apparently been called to give him

breathing space was aborted at the last minute yesterday to Wednesday,

just as it also emerged that the under-fire Local Government minister is

facing new charges of plotting to unseat President Robert Mugabe.

The cancelled Bindura meeting had been okayed by Mugabe and was scheduled

to investigate the veracity of the slew of allegations that are being

levelled against Kasukuwere, who is nicknamed Tyson for his combative

political style.

“The meeting has been cancelled. We have been told that the politburo

members who were supposed to preside over the meeting had prior

commitments,” Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister, Martin

Dinha, told the Daily News yesterday.

The Zanu PF politburo members who were slated to preside over the meeting

included Cabinet ministers Ignatius Chombo, Sydney Sekeramayi and Kembo

Mohadi – all of whom are in charge of security ministries in government.

However, well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that the

meeting had been cancelled at the 11th hour after it was brought to the

attention of the senior party officials that as the issue was already

before the politburo, taking the matter back to Mashonaland Central would

not help matters.

“It was felt that the politburo should deal with his (Kasukuwere’s) case,

in a similar way it has recently handled the recommendations for the

expulsion of (Eunice) Sandi Moyo and (Sarah) Mahoka, after their case was

forwarded by the women’s league.

“Crucially, it was also noted that what was initially raised by

Mashonaland Central has now also been raised by all the other provinces

and, therefore, there is no way Mashonaland Central can be said to have

misled the president,” one of the insiders said.

Kasukuwere has been fighting to save his political career over the past

few weeks, with angry Zanu PF supporters pushing for his ouster from both

his party and government positions over a raft of charges which include

plotting to topple Mugabe from power.

Also under fire has been his brother Dickson Mafios, who is the acting

chairperson for Mashonaland Central – Kasukuwere’s home province.

The Daily News was also told yesterday that Kasukuwere now also stood

accused of receiving significant funding from foreign interests to

allegedly advance his claimed bid to topple Mugabe from power.

Dinha, who has had many run-ins with Kasukuwere, claimed that Mashonaland

Central had allegedly “unearthed” evidence which showed that both foreign

and local businesspeople were allegedly funding Kasukuwere and his Zanu PF

allies.

“Some white elements are sponsoring the G40 (Zanu PF’s Generation 40

faction which is rabidly opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

succeeding Mugabe).

“We know the people behind Kasukuwere. He is the one pushing for regime

change and is aspiring to be the country’s next president … we all know

that.

“Some white people and companies have been promised land and mining

concessions. There are some Chinese and whites who are funding the

operations of this man. We have their names and that of a (Zimbabwean)

businessman who is also putting money into G40.

“But whether he survives or not will depend on the president. The

president has eyes and he appoints or disappoints … and we respect the

one centre of power principle,” Dinha told the Daily News.

He also accused Kasukuwere of “riding roughshod” over other senior party

officials, as well as creating parallel structures to advance his alleged

presidential ambition.

“He has fought with everyone … he placed his puppets in key positions

and he was kicking out people so that he takes over.

“He hates war veterans and the army commanders because of the strait

jacket position that says only a war veteran will rule this country.

“He was also lying and abusing the names of First Lady Grace Mugabe and

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

“We also know that he has links with people like (the leader of South

Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters) Julius Malema … we have evidence to

prove that,” Dinha thundered further.

Dinha and Kasukuwere have been throwing brickbats at each other ever since

Kasukuwere was put on political notice by his home province.

Last week Kasukuwere, in turn, accused Dinha of working with his enemies

in the party to have him axed from the former liberation movement.

This came as Dinha – who recently claimed that he had received death

threats in the aftermath of demonstrations against Kasukuwere and Mafios –

had said that the combative minister was now facing “superior forces” in

the wake of the slew of damaging allegations that he is facing.

“Dinha is an instrument to aid the regime change agenda. His activities in

Mashonaland Central are clearly aimed at advancing a factional position.

“He has made himself the point man to advance a so-called alternative

narrative and at the same time lying that he is close to the first family

and abusing this theory.

“I will soon expose his hidden agenda of fast-tracking regime change, and

I will dispose of all his allegations one by one.

“Besides the hidden agenda he is pushing at the behest of the real people

who no longer want the president, he has a personal agenda where he asked

me to help him lobby to be the minister of Justice.

“If he wants that job, he has to approach the appointing authority who is

president Mugabe,” a fuming Kasukuwere told the Daily News then.

But Dinha pooh-poohed Kasukuwere’s claims that he had approached him to

lobby for the Justice job.

“He is a liar. I never went to him seeking to become the minister of

Justice. Who is he? He is just a leader of a faction but now seems to be

already dreaming to be the country’s president.

“The truth of the matter is when I won in Mazowe North, he approached me

and said he wanted to make me the Justice minister because the holder of

that post (Mnangagwa) was allegedly using his position to punish us.

“He said ‘since you have a constituency, are you interested’, and I turned

him down. I said I will not be involved in factions.

“Kasukuwere was angry with the rejection. I told him I am content and

happy as the provincial minister.

“He said he would do everything to ensure that I become a politburo

member. He claimed that he had the power because the country’s leadership

was in his pocket. He boasted of having connections,” Dinha charged.

“I want him to sue me so that I get an opportunity to expose him. He

destroyed many political careers … he was fighting people like Border

Gezi until his death.

“He is not satisfied that he is commissar. He stoops so low to the point

of wanting to have his hands everywhere, even at the village level.

“We are grateful to the president for stripping him of powers over

traditional leaders. I also agree with what his friend Philip Chiyangwa

has said (that he asked for $5 million to facilitate a land deal).

“I am ashamed on his behalf because he is my tezvara (brother-in-law). I

know him very well … this is just a tip of the iceberg.

“If I really want to say everything I know he will not be able to stand

even in a supermarket,” Dinha added, as he twisted the knife into

Kasukuwere further.

Observers have previously said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s

thorny succession riddle is fuelling the ruling party’s deadly infighting,

which is worsening by the day.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own

choice.

