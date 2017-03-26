Source: No to command economy: Minister – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 26 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has no plans to introduce command economy, Information

minister Chris Mushowe has said.

This comes after recent reports indicated that government intends to

introduce the Soviet-style model to revitalise the country’s ailing

economy and ease cash shortages.

A command or planned economy occurs when the government controls all major

aspects of the economy and economic production. In a command economy, it

is the government that decides what to produce, how to produce goods and

how to distribute goods and services within the economy.

Mushowe, however, said command economies, which were often associated with

the political system of Communism, had no place in modern-day societies.

“I am the chief spokesperson for government policy and I never said that

neither did government,” he told editors in a meeting on Friday.

“There is no command economy in Zimbabwe. You know we are not a command

economy.

“We respect property rights in this country and under that kind of

arrangement there would be no respect for property rights. We are not

communists,” the government spin doctor said.

A command economy works in contrast to a free market economy. In a free

market economy, goods and services are produced by private enterprise with

distribution occurring according to market forces.

Market experts said although command economies make it easier to mobilise

the resources of a country, the disadvantages outweigh the benefits.

The disadvantage of controlled economies is that the needs of the society

are often not fully met, since the market is driven by what the government

dictates rather than what people actually want.

As a result, it is common to find thriving black markets in such settings,

which people use to get access to any products they need but cannot get

through official government channels. Innovation is also frequently

stifled in such an economy because regulations may not change quickly

enough to take advantage of new ideas.

According to recent media reports a team of experts from President Robert

Mugabe’s office were already developing a work plan for the economic

programme.

This was after government’s command agriculture is alleged to have

performed beyond expectations.

“What we are looking at as government is to have command mining, command

health, command education so that we can revive our economy through these

models,” Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted saying.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



