THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is still to conduct disciplinary hearings against its suspended director-general, Edson Chidziya, who was sent on forced leave six months ago to pave way for an audit into rhino horn stockpiles.

Source: Parks boss still on suspension – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 4, 2017

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Chidziya was sent on forced leave in June 2016 initially for 60 days with full benefits, but the matter has taken longer than anticipated, amid reports that the hearings could be held this month or early February.

“The authority is currently consulting with its external legal counsel on the way forward and how to handle the matter going forward, but no firm position has been reached yet,” a source said.

“The matter is very sensitive and there are sentiments that the investigations are taking long to complete, as the movement of horns cannot be done by a single person without clearance from the government.”

Chidziya was not immediate available for comment yesterday.

Environment, Climate and Water Resources permanent secretary, Prince Mupaziriho was reluctant to discuss the matter.

“Talk to ZimParks on that one,” he said before terminating the call.

Efforts to get a comment from the authority were unsuccessful as ZimParks spokesperson, Caroline Washaya-Moyo was not reachable.

Wilson Mutinhima, a non-executive board member and chairperson of the conservation and human resources committee, is the acting director-general.

