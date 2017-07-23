Source: Police pounce on MDC-T youths – The Standard July 23, 2017

Police yesterday crushed an MDC-T youth demonstration in Gweru, where more than five youths activists were arrested after they took to the streets protesting against lack of electoral reforms ahead of the 2018 polls.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The placard-waving and singing demonstrators started marching from the city centre demanding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) waive stringent requirements for people to register as a voter.

The youths also called for a new political dispensation, accusing Zanu PF of running down the country’s economic fortunes through corruption and greed.

The arrested youths’ lawyer, Claudius Makwara said more than five MDC-T members were detained at Gweru Central Police Station.

Makwara claimed that police had indicated that they were going to pick more youths.

“I have just been to the police this [yesterday] afternoon where more than five youths are being detained,” he said.

“When I went there no charges had been preferred against the youths and I will be going back later in the day.”

Later in the day yesterday, baton stick-wielding police in riot gear were still patrolling the streets of the Midlands capital to quell any more possible protests.

Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment yesterday.

MDC-T youth national spokesperson, Brian Dube’s mobile was also not reacheable for comment.

Opposition parties under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda have since last year been taking to the streets to push ZEC for electoral reforms.

A few days ago police crushed a similar demonstration in Harare.