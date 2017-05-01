Source: President to decide on Kasukuwere | The Herald May 1, 2017

Herald Reporter—

THE committee tasked to probe allegations against Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere is compiling its report and expects to hand it over to the appointing authority, President Mugabe, sometime this week, a committee member has said.Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, who was part of the four-member probe team, yesterday said the decision lies with President Mugabe.

“The report will be given to the President because the committee looking into allegations against Kasukuwere is the President’s committee,” he said.

“President Mugabe is the appointing authority. He will be given the report and will decide the next step,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo’s statements come in the wake of claims in some sections of the media that the fact-finding mission had exonerated Cde Kasukuwere inspite of the fact that 10 provinces raised petitions against him, all of which were for the attention of the Politburo, which is the secretariat of the Central Committee, Zanu-PF’s highest decision-making organ outside Congress.

Cde Kasukuwere is accused of presiding over the destruction of Zanu-PF, through setting up parallel structures with a view to deposing President Mugabe at an envisaged special Congress.

Accusations that Cde Kasukuwere is presiding over the destruction of the party come amid reports by our sister paper The Sunday Mail that the commissar appointed shadow MPs to capture the grassroots as part of his plot to topple President Mugabe.

The paper also reports that it is alleged that Cde Kasukuwere bulldozed a number of individuals — including high-ranking officials — to influential positions across various structures of the ruling party.

Mashonaland Central was the first to call out Cde Kasukuwere for trying to engineer President Mugabe’s ouster via parallel structures primed for an Extraordinary Congress of the party.

Other provincial executives then turned up the heat, signing petitions calling for the removal of the national commissar. This saw Zanu-PF’s President and First Secretary, Cde Mugabe, assigning the case to a high-level probe team led by Adv Mudenda.

Adv Mudenda chaired last week’s no-holds-barred meeting which received blow-by-blow accounts of how Cde Kasukuwere methodically “captured” parliamentary constituencies in Mashonaland Central and excluded bona fide MPs from major party decision-making processes.

Among the alleged shadow MPs were Cdes Charles Chikaura (Bindura South), the commissar’s young brother Tongai Kasukuwere (Bindura North) and a Chasasa (Mbire) and Size (Muzarabani North).

The four constituencies are represented by Cdes Remigious Matangira, Kenneth Musanhi, Douglas Karoro and Alfred Mafunga, respectively.

