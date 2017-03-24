Source: Sandi fights fire with fire – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi and Fungi Kwaramba 24 March 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF women’s league deputy secretary, Eunice Sandi Moyo,

yesterday thumbed her nose at her fellow ruling party bigwigs who are

pushing for her summary expulsion from the strife-torn former liberation

movement.

Addressing a hastily-arranged press conference yesterday, the emotional

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister vowed that she would only resign or

leave the warring ruling party at the express insistence of President

Robert Mugabe who had appointed her as a minister and Zanu PF politburo

member.

Party insiders told the Daily News last night that Sandi Moyo’s emphatic

declaration that she was going nowhere had “set the stage for a bruising

battle with her rivals in both the women’s league and the party

generally”, who had accused her of disrespecting First Lady Grace Mugabe.

This comes after she and vocal women’s league treasurer Sarah Mahoka were

on Wednesday rocked by countrywide demonstrations against them by irate

party members, amid claims that the two women – once seen as close allies

of Grace – were now undermining the influential first lady, in addition to

facing charges that they also allegedly embezzled party funds.

The Hurungwe East legislator is also famed for having publicly dressed

down Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in front of Mugabe last year.

“What you saw yesterday (Wednesday’s demos), I cannot answer for because I

have not been told where this is emanating from . . . it shows that there

is somebody somewhere who wants to create bad blood between me and the

first lady,” Sandi Moyo said yesterday.

“Someone is trying to create a rift between me and the first lady, but I

want to tell that person that I am not moved at all. If the president

still wants me in office, I will continue with my job. I will focus on

Bulawayo until the president says go and rest,” she said.

“Why should I contest the first lady. Why? I am the one who was going with

her around, so I can’t contest her. It’s not possible. I am 70 years old

and I don’t have a reason to fight for any further position. I am okay

with my position,” the visibly rattled Sandi Moyo said.

“Is it really possible (to remove the first lady) . . . those are very

impossible things even if I wished to do so. The people of Bulawayo

respect the first lady so much and I can never go against them even if I

wished to do so,” the Provincial Affairs minister said.

“So, anybody who has got that dream, who wants to use that to get rid of

me, it’s his or her luck. The owner of that project (of removing her) is

the one who should be worried about funding and other stuff, not me,”

Sandi Moyo added.

While she would not name who was behind the demonstrations, she said it

was clear “someone, somewhere” wanted her gone.

Zanu PF insiders told the Daily News yesterday that Wednesday’s stunning

development was “very significant” as it was likely to have serious

ramifications in the party’s succession brawls which have gone a notch

higher ever since Mugabe’s 93rd birthday interview with the ZBC, in which

the nonagenarian appeared to slam the door shut on ambitious party bigwigs

angling to succeed him.

The key women’s league is closely linked to a party faction going by the

name Generation 40 (G40), and which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa

succeeding Mugabe.

In February last year, Mahoka, brazenly heckled Mnangagwa – calling the

stunned VP in front of Mugabe and other bigwigs a lame duck.

The under-fire women’s league treasurer and Sandi Moyo were also among a

group of vocal members who have been aggressively pushing for the revival

of the debate about the need for a woman to become one of Zanu PF’s two

vice presidents.

Their calls for a woman to be elevated to become one of Zanu PF’s two VPs

was seen as directed against Mnangagwa, as the other current VP,

Phelekezela Mphoko’s appointment was part of the conditions of the

country’s unity accord which resulted in the post of the second VP being

reserved for senior former Zapu officials.

Political analysts have also told the Daily News that Wednesday’s

surprising demos showed that there were now major rifts within the

powerful women’s league, which has thus far been fighting spiritedly to

force Mugabe to re-appoint a woman in the presidency.

Local think tank, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), warned in a

recent paper that Mugabe was now increasingly failing to hold Zanu PF

together, as evidenced by the party’s worsening mindless bloodletting.

“The casual ingredient in the disintegration of hegemonic parties such as

Zanu PF which could possibly lead to its electoral loss is not primarily

predicted on external opposition from other political parties or civil

society and international pressure, but internal fissures.

“It now appears that every organ of Zanu PF is in turmoil . . . the

prevailing fragmentation, especially the fights in the women and youth

leagues threaten the heart and soul of Zanu PF,” ZDI said.

With some provinces such as Masvingo recently defying Mugabe openly, the

think-tank said the worsening divisions in the ruling party had now also

extended to the State and the military – the latter for long the bulwark

of Zanu PF’s hegemonic rule.

“Furthermore and fundamentally, due to State-party conflation, the discord

in Zanu PF has affected external organs that have always been the

shock-troopers of Zanu PF such as the State bureaucracy, the military and

coercive apparatus of the State, including war veterans and party youth

militia.

“The hostilities, contradictions and fragmentation in the security

apparatus of the State, mainly around the issue of succession coupled with

the incapacity of the centre to hold, are Zanu PF litmus tests and

principal drivers to its fragmentation, which could lead to possible

electoral loss.

“It can be argued that Zanu PF was stronger in 2008 even though it lost

the general election then, compared to its current state,” ZDI added.

Analysts have previously said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s

succession riddle is fuelling the party’s deadly infighting, which is

devouring the former liberation movement.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own

choice.

The ruling party’s two major factions have escalated their fights ever

since Mugabe’s traditional birthday interview last month in which he

rubbished all his lieutenants’ leadership credentials and their chances of

succeeding him.

