Serial litigant eyes presidency

Tendai Kamhungira 5 March 2017

HARARE – A Harare-based serial litigant, Ignatius Masamba, pictured below,

– who has filed over 22 cases before the High Court – has said he wants to

be the country’s next president.

Masamba has sued various individuals and organisations over rentals and

other issues related to his sister’s Avenues flat in Harare, which he is

managing.

Among some of the institutions that he has sued are the Zimbabwe

Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), City of Harare,

estate agents, the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) and other

individuals.

While he claims that his court applications are motivated by his desire to

end corruption and receiving justice, the High Court has protested the

aspiring politician’s litigation, accusing him of clogging the courts with

cases.

He, however, claims the ruling is political because of his presidential

ambitions.

The order for perpetual silence was first handed down by High Court judge

Joseph Mafusire in July last year after the City of Harare approached the

court over Masamba’s several lawsuits, that he insists are justified.

“The registrar of this court shall not issue any process commencing

action, or set down any matter already filed or commenced by, for, on

behalf of, or at the best of …Masamba in connection with that property,

without leave of this court first being applied for and obtained.

“Any application for the leave of this court as directed above shall be

made on notice to all interested persons,” Mafusire ruled.

Though the judge said the Constitution gives everybody a right to access

the courts, the right is not absolute.

Masamba was also issued with another order by High Court judge Lavender

Makoni in November last year after he sued Zimsec demanding $2, 6 million

for what he termed “professional negligence” and “defamation libel”

emanating from an unknown Ordinary Level result symbol obtained by his

son.

He also pursued ZETDC over an alleged inflated electricity bill in respect

of the flat that he is managing.

Masamba, who once stayed in the United Kingdom for two years, claims he is

mainly suing parastatals because they are being used by the government as

political instruments to sabotage him financially for being a presidential

aspirant.

“I tried to participate in 2013 but I failed because the then Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission (Zec) public relations officer had told me that when

the nomination papers are available he would advise me.

“I was later told that I was supposed to get 100 signatures from

supporters across the country in one day before filing my papers with the

Nomination Court.

“Unfortunately that made it impossible for me to eventually participate in

the elections,” Masamba said.

With so many court cases, the Daily News on Sunday asked Masamba who

sponsors his applications. He said he foots his own bills using proceeds

from his sister’s flat, where he has a power of attorney.

After many applications, the single father of two has “mastered” the art

of drafting court applications, so much that he does not employ the

services of a lawyer.

Masamba wrote to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in a letter copied

to judges, lawyers, magistrates and the Law Society of Zimbabwe in

December last year, accusing judges of incompetence and playing to the

whims of political parties.

“…I am a political target for sabotage as a form of rigging… Because I

am an aspiring president and if this is the reason why I am targeted…,”

he said.

