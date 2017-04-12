Source: Tables turned on anti-Kasukuwere, Mafios protesters – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 12, 2017

The Zanu PF Mashonaland Central executive has begun procedures to drag before a disciplinary hearing members who participated in demonstrations to force the ouster of political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere and his brother, Dickson Mafios, the provincial chairman.

BY Staff Reporter

Mashonaland Central secretary for administration Wonder Mashange yesterday said the province had set in motion processes to discipline executive members, among them deputy provincial chairperson, Kazembe Kazembe, for flouting party procedures, among an array of allegations of misconduct.

He said the decision was reached at the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held in Bindura on Monday. The meeting was reportedly attended by 82 out of the 120 members, who form the PEC. Thirty-five youth executives were also in attendance, according to the register seen by NewsDay.

The meeting came after Kazembe and seven other executive members — Remigious Matangira, George Makunde, Glovas Dzapasi, Christopher Chitindi, Jonah Ngwenya, Alfred Mafunga and one Nyamadzawo — held their own meeting last Tuesday to allegedly plot Kasukuwere and Mafios’ ouster.

Mashange said the Monday meeting resolved to institute disciplinary proceedings against the eight for holding an illegal meeting.

“Their meeting was unconstitutional. Zanu PF procedure is very clear. A PEC meeting is called for by the chairperson, even if there are allegations against him. This was not the case with their meeting,” he said.

“They handpicked members to attend the meeting, beefing up their numbers to have a quorum with people who are not in the provincial executive.”

Mashange alleged many of the demonstrators were from other provinces, mostly Harare.

He claimed the eight PEC members defied President Robert Mugabe who had ordered, through Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo, that the demonstration and meeting be stopped.

Mashange said MPs also claimed they participated in the demonstration after receiving threats. Kazembe could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, Harare youths have also reportedly written to Chombo claiming they were forced to attend the meeting in return for money and residential stands in Budiriro.

