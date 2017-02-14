Source: Tomana seeks stay of prosecution – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 14 February 2017

HARARE – Suspended prosecutor-general, Johannes Tomana, who is facing

criminal abuse of office charges, has applied for stay of prosecution

pending the hearing of his Constitutional Court (Con-Court) application to

be tried by an external judge.

Tomana made the application yesterday through his lawyer, Thabani Mpofu,

before High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi when his trial was due to start.

He wants his case to be heard by a retired judge or any judge not sitting

in the higher court.

The State is expected to respond to the application today.

According to court papers, Tomana is accused of illegally withdrawing

charges of possession of weaponry for insurgency and money laundering for

terrorism against Silas Pfupa and Solomon Makumbe – who were caught

allegedly attempting to bomb President Robert Mugabe’s Alpha Omega

Dairies.

A further charge emanates from the time when Bright Matonga was still

Zupco’s chief executive.

The court heard that in 2004, Matonga was charged with culpable homicide

arising from a traffic accident which resulted in the death of Chipo

Chikowore.

When Tomana became the attorney-general, he reportedly devised a plan to

illegally assist Matonga, after the former deputy Information minister was

summoned for trial before the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Courts.

He reportedly ordered his subordinates to drop the criminal charge against

Matonga, without having sight of the docket and knowledge of circumstances

surrounding the case.

According to court papers, Tomana directed his subordinates to decline

prosecution, resulting in Matonga escaping the culpable homicide charges.

Tomana is also accused of protecting Matonga, after he was charged with

contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He reportedly ordered his subordinates to drop charges against Matonga in

2008 after plea, which resulted in the discontinuation of the trial.

“This was despite the fact that most of the witnesses were still to

testify in the matter and they were readily available to attend court and

testify,” the court papers read.

Charges against Matonga were eventually withdrawn after plea, resulting in

him being found not guilty.

Tomana is accused of acting in a manner contrary and inconsistent to his

duties as a public officer, by showing favour to Matonga.

He is further accused of protecting Charles Nherera, another former Zupco

board member, who was also facing charges of contravening the Prevention

of Corruption Act.

Nherera was sentenced to three years in prison and Tomana testified in his

trial.

He later applied for bail pending appeal, which was dismissed after the

State opposed the application on the grounds that there were no prospects

of success.

The Supreme Court also dismissed his application for review.

When Tomana became the attorney-general, he reportedly directed the State

to change its stance and admit that Nherera was innocent and that the

conviction had been passed erroneously.

According to State papers, Tomana also facilitated the release of Beauty

Basile, an acting medical superintendent who was based at Bindura General

Hospital in 2009.

Basile had been arraigned before the court accused of criminally abusing

her duties and also faced 219 counts of corruption.

Tomana reportedly ordered his subordinates to withdraw charges against

her, after she made several visits to his office.

On the last count, Tomana is accused of assisting the release of Patrick

Mavros, an illegal gold dealer, who was found in possession of 9008, 1

grammes of the precious mineral.

He was accused of contravening the Gold Trade Act, by operating without a

licence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



