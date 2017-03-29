Source: Tourism players worried over poor air service – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 29, 2017

THE lack of a well-serviced route network around Zimbabwe by scheduled air service providers is a big worry for the local tourism sector, Zimbabwe Council for Tourism (ZCT) has said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

ZCT president Tichaona Hwingwiri told NewsDay that the tourism sector in the country was losing potential revenue due to lack of a well-serviced route network around Zimbabwe by scheduled air service providers.

“The lack of a well-serviced route network around Zimbabwe by scheduled air service providers is a worry, especially as foreign visitors prefer to fly in and out of destinations and not travel long distances by road,” he said.

“Airlines have also expressed concern that repatriation of funds to airlines servicing our destination through the IATA [International Air Transport Association] Fund is slow and debilitating, and will have an effect of making Zimbabwe look unreliable to potential and existing carriers servicing this country.”

IATA suspended Air Zimbabwe from its account settlement system in 2012 due to non-payment of fees, thereby dealing a major blow to the struggling airline. The airline is still struggling to pay $3,5 million it owes IATA.

Hwingwiri also outlined a range of challenges affecting tourism growth, and these include both macro and micro issues.

He said self-drive tourism to Zimbabwe and domestic tourism has been significantly affected by the huge number and perceived aggressiveness of police roadblocks.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has increased roadblocks on the country’s highways to “maintain peace”, but the high number of checkpoints has been criticised as being excessive and discouraging to tourists.

Tourism players have tried to engage the police to get them to reduce roadblocks to match international standards to no avail.

Hwingwiri also noted that reduced spending power among Zimbabwean consumers has caused a drop-off in travel to local destinations for leisure purposes, while decreased budgets within corporates and other organisations has reduced the number of business and conference opportunities for hospitality operators in particular.

“The state of roads to be used by tourists is a major concern, especially in the Eastern Highlands, which is entirely dependent on road transportation of visitors,” he said.

Hwingwiri said inadequate levels of access for potential tourists coming to Zimbabwe was also a major problem, although relief has been somewhat forthcoming because of the expansion of the Victoria Falls International Airport and the drive to encourage more airlines with larger aircraft to travel there.

