Tourists rubbish Zim police, roads

Farayi Machamire 1 March 2017

HARARE – In yet another major setback for Zimbabwe’s international

standing, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) yesterday

released a damning report in which 10 000 tourists complained about the

police – with 500 of them promising never to return to the country again,

citing harassment by law enforcement agents.

At the same time, 14 358 tourists also condemned the sorry state of the

country’s roads, which they branded as “very poor” in a visitor survey

conducted by the government at the country’s 10 ports of exit between July

2015 and June 2016.

This comes as Zimbabwe’s tourist industry, already battered by the

country’s poor international political standing, is struggling to attract

visitors because of its uncompetitive product offering and the complaints

of harassment by police on the country’s roads.

ZimStat’s tourist survey findings come amid the outcry by locals that

pervasive, bribe-seeking police roadblocks are making travelling by car in

the country an impossible mission.

“Roads were rated poor and very poor by 42,4 percent of visitors.

Similarly, police services were rated poor and very poor by 25,1 percent

of the visitors.

“Visitors who had no intentions of visiting again or recommending

destination Zimbabwe to others were asked for the reasons and the major

one cited were high prices (63,2 percent), harassment by police (43,2

percent) and poor infrastructure and other facilities which accounted for

31,1 percent,” the survey concluded.

A cross section of Zimbabweans, including Parliament and the Zimbabwe

Tourism Authority (ZTA), has regularly raised serious concerns about the

heavy presence of police on the roads, saying it was a hindrance to both

the growth of the tourism sector and commerce generally.

Zimbabwe boasts of having some of the world’s most renowned tourist

destinations, including the majestic Victoria Falls and scenic Eastern

Highlands attractions among many others.

However, poor local infrastructure and the ubiquitous police roadblocks

have seen deep-pocketed international tourists giving the country a wide

berth, in favour of other regional destinations like South Africa and

Mauritius.

“We have observed as Parliament that there is no law concerning roadblocks

and they are just being erected willy-nilly.

“Tourists driving from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls on average go through

about 20 roadblocks. They have been checked at the border and passed

through customs and immigration,” National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda

complained last year.

“In Tanzania, road blocks have been reduced from 58 to 15. In Kenya, they

used to have 35 police road blocks between Mombasa and Malawi but by 2013

all road blocks had been removed.

“Now you bring an investor from outside and they land at Harare

International Airport, they go through Customs and Immigration and just as

they leave the airport, where there is our independence banner there is a

road block!

“Can this investor be a criminal in that five metres they have travelled?

Come on, this does not make sense. Let us not be our own enemies against

strengthening the ease of doing business,” Mudenda added.

In a desperate bid to maintain acceptable occupancy levels, one of

Zimbabwe’s most popular hotels, Leopard Rock, last year took the

unprecedented step of re-imbursing tourists their money which they would

have spent on paying traffic fines en route to the hotel.

Last week, the High Court ruled that there was no law that allowed police

to confiscate licences and impound vehicles of drivers who refuse to pay

spot fines.

In the High Court application filed by Andrew Makunura, who was

represented by Tonderai Bhatasara, in which he sought an order barring

police from demanding spot fines, and that he be given back his driver’s

licence, police made the welcome concession that paying spot fines was

optional.

Judge Esther Muremba subsequently ruled that spot fines were illegal.

“In their plea, the defendants (including Home Affairs minister Ignatius

Chombo and Chihuri) denied that when the plaintiff failed to pay the spot

fine he was detained or compelled to pay it as paying a spot fine is

optional to motorists who are willing to do so.

“The defendants averred that spot fines have already been declared to be

unconstitutional in terms of the old Constitution and as such they

(defendants) have no reason to disrespect the law,” Muremba noted.

