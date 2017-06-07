Source: Trump tells Zim: Reform or no talks – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 7 June 2017

HARARE – United States President Donald Trump’s administration is ready to

have “meaningful” dialogue with the Zimbabwean government once it is

satisfied there is political and economic transformation, a top official

said yesterday.

“The relationship with the Zimbabwean government is part of the reason why

I am here.

“We are not trying to vet specific individuals from Zimbabwe but we are

looking to the Zimbabwean leadership and then the Zimbabwe government to

make political and economic changes so that we can more robustly engage

the country,” said United States’ Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for

African Affairs, Carol Thompson O’Connell.

She said this after completing the tour of New Start Centre which was

funded by the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) – an

HIV benefit programme that supports government’s efforts to mitigate the

effects of HIV/Aids pandemic.

O’Connell is the first top Trump administration’s official to visit

Zimbabwe since he was elected into office last year.

Pepfar is pledging almost $150 million next year that will be used to test

2,5 million people and support treatment for over 200 000 people as well

as cover Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision Determined, Resilient,

Empowered, Aids-free, Mentored, and Safe (Dreams) programme.

Later, O’Connell met Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa who said

government was committed to implement reforms.

“We discussed the re-engagement issue, we discussed the sanctions issue,

we discussed American assistance in the health and educational sector, we

gave them and briefed them on our economic agenda and the progress that we

are making on that front,” Chinamasa told journalists after the meeting.

