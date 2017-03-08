Source: UK worried ahead of Zim elections – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 8 March 2017

HARARE – The United Kingdom House of Commons has said it was deeply

concerned by lack of electoral reforms in preparations for Zimbabwe’s key

2018 general poll and called on the government to ensure the vote is

peaceful, fair and credible.

Responding to a question from Jim Shannon, the shadow Democratic Unionist

Party (DUP) spokesperson for Health and Transport on what the UK

government was doing to ensure free and fair elections in Zimbabwe, Tobias

Ellwood, the under-secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs said

Theresa May’s government had adopted a manifesto that included a

“commitment to stand up for the rule of law and human rights in Zimbabwe”.

“Ahead of the 2018 elections, it is essential that reforms are made to the

Zimbabwean electoral system, including strengthening the independence of

the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and removal of unconstitutional

legislation which restricts democratic activity and human rights.

“Officials remain in close contact with international partners, including

the UN, to co-ordinate support in the run-up to the 2018 elections,”

Ellwood said.

British Labour MP Kate Hoey asked Ellwood whether he is “aware of the

deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe, economically and politically” and

what “role can the British government play over the next six months or so,

which will be crucial to the people of Zimbabwe”?

Ellwood said they have engaged the country’s neighbours to keep a watchful

eye on the troubled country.

“…who knows what will happen in those six months, but we are working

closely with the neighbouring countries to provide the necessary support

for the people, who are suffering more than ever before under the current

president’s regime,” Ellwood said.

This comes as Zimbabwe opposition parties are up in arms against the Zanu

PF government following a contentious decision to go it alone in the

securing of the critical biometric voter registration (BVR) kits and the

sidelining of the United Nations’ Development Programme (UNDP), which many

hoped would ensure transparency in the process.

Academic Pedzisai Ruhanya told the Daily News that the British have a

minimal role to play in the country’s internal politics.

“The UK foreign policy is a total failure, especially on Zimbabwe and

should not interfere in the affairs of a sovereign country such as

Zimbabwe,” he said.

Buttressing Ruhanya’s views, political scientist Maxwell Saungweme said

the country was a tinderbox.

“Zanu PF succession fights are a national and regional security early

warning threat. The region must be worried about this. Sadc does have a

role to play; mediation where required and dealing with the fallout if

there is to be war or strife in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“That (President Robert) Mugabe has no succession plan is a very huge

cause for concern. We know what happened in many countries in Africa where

long-serving despots had no succession plans. Their reign ends in chaos

with bloody civil wars ensuing. This is a reality we should fear in

Zimbabwe,” Saungweme said.

Since last year, there have been allegations that the British are working

on sprucing up the image of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, one of the

leading contenders to succeed the ailing Mugabe, who turned 93 last month,

but the Brits have rejected the accusations.

Asked specifically on what will happen in the next months given war

veterans and other Zanu PF activists assumed position that Mugabe has to

hand over power sooner rather than later, Ruhanya said it was clear the

centre can no longer hold.

“Mugabe is no longer as powerful as he used to be. It is clear that there

is a power vacuum, the current Mugabe is not the one of the 1990s, and

while he has the legal power he has lost control of the vital State

organs.

“While I said the UK cannot interfere in a sovereign country, Sadc has a

role to play because Zimbabwe is signatory to its statutes on good

governance. Sadc is the only body that can be listened to by Zanu PF,”

said Ruhanya.

