UZ-trained doctors recognised in California

Farayi Machamire 11 April 2017
HARARE – Students studying towards medical degrees at the University of
Zimbabwe’s College Of Health Sciences now qualify to secure licences to
practice in California after they graduate, University of Zimbabwe (UZ)
has said.
This follows a long-standing collaborative partnership between UZ and
University of California which was established in 1994.
“In a most exciting development, the Medical Board of California (US) has
formally recognised medical degrees offered by the College of Health
Sciences, University of Zimbabwe,” UZ said in a statement.
“The implication is that graduates of the College of Health Sciences are
automatically qualified to secure licences to practice as physicians and
surgeons in California.”
The country’s top university said the development is a sign that the
faculty is training healthcare delivery personnel that meet international
health best practices.
The College of Health Sciences, commonly known as the Medical School, was
established in 1963 under the auspices of the University of Birmingham in
the United Kingdom.
“This landmark development is testimony of the far-reaching and quality
training that characterises the University of Zimbabwe,” UZ said.
The college is home to 21 teaching departments, one school and an
Institute of Continuing Health Education that offers a variety of
educational, research and career options within the context of healthcare.
It currently offers degree programmes in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy,
Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Rehabilitation, Radiology
and Health Education and Health Promotion. UZ said the college takes
academic excellence as the hallmark of its existence.
UZ further noted that the path of the healthcare professional is not easy,
but the rewards by far outweigh the disadvantages.
“You have the satisfaction of knowing that you are caring for and making
people feel better – helping them to recover or live more comfortably with
their condition.”
The college has two campuses which are the College of Health Sciences
situated at the UZ and the second is situated at the Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals grounds.
That is nonsense. You have to pass the USMLE as a foreign medical graduate and have to do your residency here in the USA or some sort of fellowship.