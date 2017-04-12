Source: UZ-trained doctors recognised in California – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 11 April 2017

HARARE – Students studying towards medical degrees at the University of

Zimbabwe’s College Of Health Sciences now qualify to secure licences to

practice in California after they graduate, University of Zimbabwe (UZ)

has said.

This follows a long-standing collaborative partnership between UZ and

University of California which was established in 1994.

“In a most exciting development, the Medical Board of California (US) has

formally recognised medical degrees offered by the College of Health

Sciences, University of Zimbabwe,” UZ said in a statement.

“The implication is that graduates of the College of Health Sciences are

automatically qualified to secure licences to practice as physicians and

surgeons in California.”

The country’s top university said the development is a sign that the

faculty is training healthcare delivery personnel that meet international

health best practices.

The College of Health Sciences, commonly known as the Medical School, was

established in 1963 under the auspices of the University of Birmingham in

the United Kingdom.

“This landmark development is testimony of the far-reaching and quality

training that characterises the University of Zimbabwe,” UZ said.

The college is home to 21 teaching departments, one school and an

Institute of Continuing Health Education that offers a variety of

educational, research and career options within the context of healthcare.

It currently offers degree programmes in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy,

Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Rehabilitation, Radiology

and Health Education and Health Promotion. UZ said the college takes

academic excellence as the hallmark of its existence.

UZ further noted that the path of the healthcare professional is not easy,

but the rewards by far outweigh the disadvantages.

“You have the satisfaction of knowing that you are caring for and making

people feel better – helping them to recover or live more comfortably with

their condition.”

The college has two campuses which are the College of Health Sciences

situated at the UZ and the second is situated at the Parirenyatwa Group of

Hospitals grounds.