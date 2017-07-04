Source: Vehicle number plates fees to be slashed – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 4 July 2017

HARARE – Government is considering slashing the cost of vehicle licence

plates to contribute towards government policy on ease-of-doing business,

deputy Transport minister Michael Madanha has told the National Assembly.

He was responding to a question by Nketa-Mganwini MDC MP Phelela Masuku

who asked the deputy minister to explain why the cost was so high

considering that cheap material was used to produce them.

Madanha said the material used was high quality aluminium.

The number plates costs $160, with Madanha saying it cost about $100 to

produce a set of vehicle registration documents, that is, front and rear

number plates, the registration book and the third number plate for a

motor vehicle.

“We see opportunities to reduce the user fee charge for motor vehicle

number plates to $125 and that of trailers to $105.

“We are also considering a reduction in the replacement cost for a damaged

or lost number plate in respect of number plates for public service

vehicles and private vehicles from the current $160 and $140 to $90 and

$75 respectively,” Madanha said.

