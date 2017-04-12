Harare – President Robert Mugabe debuted a dramatically short new haircut at a state funeral in Harare on Wednesday, setting tongues wagging.

Source: Where’s his hair? Mugabe sports VERY short cut at state funeral | News24

Longtime leader Mugabe, 93, sported what looked like a shaved head as he addressed mourners at the burial of Retired Brigadier-General James Murozvi at the National Heroes Acre.

With his dark glasses and dark suit, the Zimbabwean president was almost unrecognisable.

Prominent Zimbabwe journalist @BrezhMalaba suggested the new hairdo “shaved off 20 years” from Mugabe’s appearance.

Malaba tweeted: “Robert Mugabe never ceases to amaze! He has emerged clean-shaven at Heroes’ acre. He looks 20 years younger!”

Tweeted @Dobie_M: “He has a bald haircut. Might be first time I’ve seen him bald. Is this breaking news?”

Mugabe’s health and suitability for continued rule after 37 years in power is a constant subject for speculation in Zimbabwe. His speeches are scrutinised for signs of weakness, as is his every walk in public.

He spoke strongly and clearly at Murozvi’s funeral on Wednesday, saying: “I stand here representing those who are still alive… to say thank you for a job well done.”

