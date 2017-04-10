Source: Zanu PF youths target national park – DailyNews Live

Bernard Chiketo 10 April 2017

MUTARE – Zanu PF youths have vowed to invade Nyanga National Parks and an

Allied Timbers plantation in Chimanimani as well as seize urban land in

Mutare in a desperate bid to award themselves residential stands before

the watershed 2018 elections.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial youth league chairperson Mubuso Chingunu

told a provincial youth league executive meeting with national executive

members in Mutare on Saturday that they are resorting to land seizures

after their requests were turned down by the two institutions.

Chingunu said although they had been advised to follow procedure in

acquiring urban land, they only succeeded in Zanu PF-dominated councils

such as Chipinge where they got 376 hectares.

The youths were also allocated land at Checheche, Birchenough Bridge,

Nyazura and Rusape.

“We have a challenge accessing land in Mutare because it is dominated by

MDC. Laid down procedure is not working in Mutare as you know well that

it’s a very destructive party. We are going to take a radical approach to

get our stands.

“We are going to invade, peacefully, land in Dangamvura and Chikanga and

share it with or without approval. The ministry (of Local Government) will

come and regularise things after we would have given youths stands.

“In Nyanga, the land we want belongs to national parks and we are not

receiving any joy from them because they have not been forthcoming with

their land….

“In Chimanimani we face the same challenges and the land belongs to Allied

Timbers. There is, however, no timber in the area we are interested in and

we are going to use the same radical approach there as well,” Chingunu

said.

The excitable youth league leader also made a push to have all white

commercial farmers ejected from their farms arguing that any calls to

spare them because of their productivity or signed protocols were

frivolous.

“We are being told that there is no longer any land for commercial

agriculture. How can land run out when we still have white farmers in

Chipinge, Chimanimani, Nyanga and in Zimunya-Marange. We are now being

told that they are productive and there is BIPPA (bilateral Investment

Promotion and Protection Agreement). Why should we respect them now?

“…they are saying this because they are charging these whites protection

fees…we are going to expose these selfish politicians. We are not going

to allow corruption and greed to kill the land reform programme,” Chingunu

said.

He then went into his usual rant declaring that President Robert Mugabe

would rule for as long as he had breath in his nostrils, a cause he said

his executive is willing to die for.

“As long as…Mugabe is alive he will be ruling Zimbabwe. Those who dream

of ruling Zimbabwe while he still has life should forget it. We are

prepared to defend our president with our blood,” he said.

Chingunu scoffed at the two-term limit as just a compromise struck up

during the constitution-making process which they would repeal to allow

Mugabe to stand for elections if he lives to 99 years when the 2023

elections are due.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



