Source: ZCDC directors face prosecution – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 11 May 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) directors –

including Mines ministry permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga – face

prosecution after the firm defied a court order barring it from looting

Grandwell Holdings’ (Grandwell) diamond ore in Chiadzwa.

Grandwell, which holds a 50 percent stake in Mbada Diamonds (Mbada), was

granted the order by the High Court on February 24.

And recently, the State-run diamond miner was given an ultimatum to comply

with the order or risk getting its appeal thrown out.

Through its lawyer, Sternford Moyo from Scanlen & Holderness, Grandwell

has written a letter to Gudyanga, ZCDC directors David Edgar Hoover

Murangari and Morris Mpofu, demanding they comply with the court order or

face legal action in their personal capacities.

“The court orders have not been observed, particularly in that collection

of ore from the area covered by the orders has continued and so has

interference with Mbada Diamonds’ security arrangements. The security

personnel are being prevented from executing their duties by ZCDC and

Zimbabwe Republic Police in acts of brazen and criminal contempt of High

Court orders.

“Entirely without prejudice to legal action against you in your personal

capacity in respect of acts of contempt of court and the loss already

suffered by Grandwell Holdings and Mbada Diamonds, we are instructed to

demand, as we hereby do, immediate stoppage of the wrongful and criminal

contempt,” reads the letters dated May 9, 2017.

Mbada was among one of the companies that were forced to leave the

diamond-rich fields in Chiadzwa by the government early last year to pave

way for the establishment of ZCDC.

However, the firm was granted a court order allowing its security

personnel to return to Chiadzwa and secure its equipment, diamond ore and

unprocessed diamonds kept in a vault.

It later filed another successful urgent chamber application for

spoliation, which resulted in an order of February 24, 2017, being granted

against ZCDC.

The order was not complied with, forcing Mbada to rush back to court where

another order was handed down, giving ZCDC an ultimatum.

“It is ordered that: pending the appeal filed by the first respondent

(ZCDC) under case number SC 159/2017, the first and second respondents

(Chihuri) and those acting on their behalf be and are hereby interdicted

from collecting, from third respondent’s (Mbada) concession area, diamond

ore mined by the third respondent, accessing areas secured by security

personnel of the third respondent or otherwise interfering in any manner

with such security arrangements in relation to the said concession area as

per interim relief granted by this honourable court on the 24th of

February 2017.

“Should the first and second respondents fail to comply with paragraph 1

above and to purge their failure to comply with the interim order granted

by Justice (Amie) Tsanga on the 24th of February 2017 under case number

1290/17, they shall be denied audience before this honourable court and

any papers filed by them shall be struck out of the record,” the court

ruled.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



