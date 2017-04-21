Source: Zec sets tough terms for BVR trial observers – DailyNews Live
Bridget Mananavire 21 April 2017
HARARE – The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) yesterday laid out strict
conditions for those accredited to observe the Biometric Voter
Registration (BVR) kits site validation tests.
Briefing the media in Harare, the Commission’s chairperson Rita Makarau
said the observers – political parties and civil society organisations –
were not allowed to ask any questions or interview bidders and assessors.
Two companies will make presentations and test their kits in laboratories
and in the field, during the five-day process.
The bidders are Chinese firm Laxton Group limited and Dermalog
Identification Systems from Germany.
Another shortlisted bidder, ZETES from Belgium, withdrew for unknown
reasons.
“Our invitation to you to observe this important stage is part of Zec’s
initiative to ensure stakeholder participation in its activities and to
enhance transparency in all its electoral processes,” Makarau said.
“You will therefore be able to . . . observe the site validation tests of
their (bidders) respective kits to assess whether they are fit for
purpose,” she said.
“You are, however, not to interfere with any of the processes . . . no
questions or interviews are to be made with those assigned to carry out
specific tasks during these tests.”
Makarau added: “As observers, you will be expected to make written
recommendations to Zec after the tests. Your recommendations will assist
Zec in making a decision on the award of the tender.”
According to Makarau, the tests must conform with supplied specifications
which include having a laptop, webcam, light source, photo background
material, fingerprint scanner, thermal printer and solar power kit among
others will be under scrutiny.
The field tests will be conducted on April 24 at Mabvuku High School in
Harare and Murape Secondary School in Seke on April 25.
The field tests will see 150 pupils from each school below 18 participate
in a mock BVR exercise. Shock and waterproof tests will also be conducted
Zec chief elections officer Constance Chigwamba said: “Everyone involved
in the process including the technical assessors need to remain neutral
and not either promote or discredit the bidder, solution or make any
public statements about the site validation tests.