Zim a broken society: Moyo

Letwin Nyambayo 1 July 2017

HARARE – Former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president

Busisa Moyo has said Zimbabwe is now a broken society due to lack of unity

and dialogue.

He accused authorities of introducing policies without consulting

stakeholders and the people.

“Zimbabwe is not broke but broken, we owe $11,2 billion, we owe

everyone,” the United Refineries chief executive told delegates at a

business breakfast meeting at City Pentecostal Assembly church in Bulawayo

this week.

He said “we are broken in our resolve to solve our problems, our dialogue

is broken, and we bring out Statutory Instruments without consulting

people”.

“Our unity is broken and it is difficult to move without unity,” Moyo

added.

Busisa, who ironically did not disagree with authorities during his

two-year tenure at the helm of CZI – Zimbabwe’s largest industry body, did

not take prisoners in his address, as he also took a swipe at the Zimbabwe

Republic Police.

“We have police with many spikes on our roads and for that reason we won’t

get tourists, in tourism you don’t have to do many things, you just have

to open up,” he said.

This comes as various stakeholders in the country – including MPs,

business people, tourists and government officials – have complained about

the countless roadblocks being mounted by the police along all highways

and roads.

A recent visitor exits survey of nearly 40 000 foreign tourists revealed

that nearly 60 percent of the visitors were harassed by the police at

roadblocks in 2016.

“We need to have conversation between businesses, government, civil

society and labour because each of them has a solution for each other. Our

implementation will not work without dialogue,” Moyo said.

The affable business executive said it was disheartening to note that

Zimbabwe was failing to take advantage of its huge balance sheet for

economic revival.

“Zimbabwe is in the top 10 of the world’s largest platinum producers. We

are one of the few countries that produce steel in the world. We have 16

million hectares of agricultural land and 4 million hectares of arable

land. We are a blessed country and we simply need to work together,” he

said

“Industry in Zimbabwe must not die. We have a legacy of manufacturing and

we shall not shut down,” he added.

City Pentecostal Assembly church head of business ministry, Josephine

Tityiwe, concurred with Moyo and pointed out a number of issues that need

to be resolved before Zimbabwe’s economy can be revived.

“Our country’s industry is virtually dead, especially in manufacturing and

engineering fields, besides agriculture itself.

“This means we are not exporting much to other countries to generate

income, we are virtually importing almost everything such that it is now

expensive for us to continue purchasing the United States dollar,” she

said.

Tityiwe also noted that there were some unscrupulous business people who

are exacerbating the current cash crisis by holding on to cash.

“Now we are virtually cashless and we may end up needing POS machines

everywhere.

“People’s confidence in the banking system is waning away because when you

choose to bank your money the truth is that it only depreciates by day

which is very.”

