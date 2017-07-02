Source: Zim a broken society: Moyo – DailyNews Live
Letwin Nyambayo 1 July 2017
HARARE – Former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president
Busisa Moyo has said Zimbabwe is now a broken society due to lack of unity
and dialogue.
He accused authorities of introducing policies without consulting
stakeholders and the people.
“Zimbabwe is not broke but broken, we owe $11,2 billion, we owe
everyone,” the United Refineries chief executive told delegates at a
business breakfast meeting at City Pentecostal Assembly church in Bulawayo
this week.
He said “we are broken in our resolve to solve our problems, our dialogue
is broken, and we bring out Statutory Instruments without consulting
people”.
“Our unity is broken and it is difficult to move without unity,” Moyo
added.
Busisa, who ironically did not disagree with authorities during his
two-year tenure at the helm of CZI – Zimbabwe’s largest industry body, did
not take prisoners in his address, as he also took a swipe at the Zimbabwe
Republic Police.
“We have police with many spikes on our roads and for that reason we won’t
get tourists, in tourism you don’t have to do many things, you just have
to open up,” he said.
This comes as various stakeholders in the country – including MPs,
business people, tourists and government officials – have complained about
the countless roadblocks being mounted by the police along all highways
and roads.
A recent visitor exits survey of nearly 40 000 foreign tourists revealed
that nearly 60 percent of the visitors were harassed by the police at
roadblocks in 2016.
“We need to have conversation between businesses, government, civil
society and labour because each of them has a solution for each other. Our
implementation will not work without dialogue,” Moyo said.
The affable business executive said it was disheartening to note that
Zimbabwe was failing to take advantage of its huge balance sheet for
economic revival.
“Zimbabwe is in the top 10 of the world’s largest platinum producers. We
are one of the few countries that produce steel in the world. We have 16
million hectares of agricultural land and 4 million hectares of arable
land. We are a blessed country and we simply need to work together,” he
said
“Industry in Zimbabwe must not die. We have a legacy of manufacturing and
we shall not shut down,” he added.
City Pentecostal Assembly church head of business ministry, Josephine
Tityiwe, concurred with Moyo and pointed out a number of issues that need
to be resolved before Zimbabwe’s economy can be revived.
“Our country’s industry is virtually dead, especially in manufacturing and
engineering fields, besides agriculture itself.
“This means we are not exporting much to other countries to generate
income, we are virtually importing almost everything such that it is now
expensive for us to continue purchasing the United States dollar,” she
said.
Tityiwe also noted that there were some unscrupulous business people who
are exacerbating the current cash crisis by holding on to cash.
“Now we are virtually cashless and we may end up needing POS machines
everywhere.
“People’s confidence in the banking system is waning away because when you
choose to bank your money the truth is that it only depreciates by day
which is very.”
Good Grief..! Did he just climb out of a mine, unaware that Zim has been broken for decades… oblivious that Mugabe and ZANU-PF bigwigs and cronies have torn the nation apart, emptied the banks to fill their own pockets, and abused and murdered any who opposed them in their greedy plundering..!!!
Working together in unison is necessary, but it accomplishes nothing until the goal of that unity is to rid the nation of the filthy blight that has ruled it for almost four decades and brought it to ruin.
Ironic how those who have been a part of the plundering suddenly want to oppose it once their own fingers are removed from the til.