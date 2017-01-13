Source: Zim industry engages banks – DailyNews Live January 13, 2017

Ndakaziva Majaka

HARARE – The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) said it has

engaged financial institutions over delays in foreign payments.

This comes as local industry has been struggling to import raw materials

since late last year due to lack of foreign currency and banks’ delay in

settling international financial obligations.

CZI president Busisa Moyo told journalists on Tuesday that although the

international settling situation had improved from October, diminishing

nostro account balances held by banks were frustrating industry’s ability

to transact internationally and many businesses had failed to pay for

imports.

“While I cannot tell you exactly how much has been lost in terms of

financial value, I can rate the losses and lost opportunities as

significant,” he said.

Market watchers, however, contend that transactions valued at over $1

billion have been stalled by the depletion of local bank’s nostro

accounts.

A nostro account is a bank account held in a foreign country by a domestic

bank mainly to facilitate settlement of exchange and trade transactions.

Thus, when manufacturers make orders, their respective banks then have to

pay the suppliers through the nostro account.

Industry, however, remains optimistic that a change in the country’s

fortunes this year might help reduce the delays in foreign payments.

“The tobacco marketing season is about to start, this will definitely

improve the situation and metal prices are expected to rise this year, so

this may lead to the situation easing,” he said.

Bankers Association of Zimbabwe president Charity Jinya recently said a

number of factors had culminated in the current foreign currency liquidity

shortages.

She said these challenges had largely emanated from a continuing trade

deficit, noting that any issuance of Treasury Bills would “continue to put

pressure on the country’s ability to effect transfers outside the

country”.

She said collective efforts were being made by various stakeholders to

mitigate these challenges.

These measures included restriction of unnecessary imports applied by

banks based on a priority list; a directive by the RBZ to reduce cash

export thresholds for travellers; and the introduction of bond notes by

the central bank, which she said was aimed at stimulating exports.

“Banks are also encouraging the use of electronic and digital payment

platforms for all transactions and streamlining cash withdrawals to reduce

pressure on their Nostro accounts. A combination of these measures, if

supported by the market should improve nostro liquidity and reduce import

payment cycle,” Jinya said.

