Source: ‘Zim ready to export beef to Indonesia’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 28, 2017

Zimbabwe is ready to export beef to Indonesia as part of efforts to increase trade between the two countries, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has said.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Mudenda said this after a courtesy call by Indonesian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Stephanus Yuwono, at Parliament Building yesterday.

“We discussed increased trade. At one point the Indonesian government was keen to import 10 tonnes of beef per month from Zimbabwe as well as 10 tonnes of soya beans,” Mudenda said.

The Speaker said when he visited the Asian nation recently, he was requested to push for the export of beef and soya beans to Indonesia.

“I did relay the message to the Executive through the Agriculture ministry. I hope modalities are being put in place to ensure that we have a share of that market which should bring in the much-desired foreign currency we need in our country.

“We have sufficient cattle at the moment. The Agriculture ministry has come up with strategies to increase the numbers of our beef cattle. Deputy minister Paddy Zhanda is working flat out to make sure that we maintain the numbers. We are no longer selling any meat to the European Union because of sanctions, so we have sufficient beef cattle for this programme.” Mudenda said.

Yuwono confirmed his country was interested in beef and soya beans from Zimbabwe

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



