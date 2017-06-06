Source: Zimbabwe gets EU funding for human rights protection – Xinhua | English.news.cn June 6, 2017

HARARE (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) on Monday extended a 2.6 million U.S. dollars grant to Zimbabwe to help improve human rights protection.

The grant marked the resumption of EU direct development assistance to Zimbabwe since 2002 when the bloc imposed sanctions on the country.

The EU said in a statement that the fund aims at supporting the rule of law through justice sector reforms and increased access to justice for all.

The grant came under the framework of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) signed between Zimbabwe and the EU in 2015.

Under the 11th EDF, the EU provided a total grant of 270 million dollars to support Zimbabwe’s socio-economic programs from 2015-2020, of which 12 million euros was allocated for the justice sector.

