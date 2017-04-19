Source: Zimbabwe marks 37 years of independence amid economic crisis – The Washington Post April, 18, 2017

Mugabe has been in power since the end of British colonial rule.

This once-prosperous country now faces a cash crisis and high unemployment. A bill presented to parliament last week would have banks accept livestock as collateral for loans. And an education official has said livestock can be accepted as school fees.

World leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to mark the independence anniversary.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.