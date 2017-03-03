Source: Zimra rolls out cargo tracking system | The Herald

Business Reporter

Zimra will this month roll out its Electronic Transit Cargo Tracking System that is expected to curb transit fraud and illegal dumping of goods on the local market.

Zimra acting commissioner general Mr Happias Kuzvinzwa said the cargo tracking system involves the use of modern electronic sealing devices, which are put on transit cargo at the port of entry and removed at the port of exit.

“The tracking system is integrated into the existing ASYCUDA World system and allows real-time tracking of the cargo, up to the point of exit.

“Electronic seal devices report to Zimra in real-time any violations, that include seal and cargo tempering. It also reports real time incidents when cargo goes off route or outside the geo-fenced route,” he said.

The system has been operating as a pilot project. In her comment accompanying revenue figures for the third quarter of last year Zimra board chairperson Mrs Willia Bonyongwe said the tender for the more comprehensive system was won by Techno Brain (T) Ltd of Tanzania that had already started installation.

The system was credited for helping Zimra detain four tankers that entered the country with 140 000 litres of diesel purportedly in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo whose contents were emptied in Chitungwiza and replaced with water, prejudicing the country of $55 650 early last month.

The roll out of the system is part of measures that Zimra has been implementing since the beginning of last year to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness through automation, eradicating corruption and increasing the level of compliance amongst the taxpayers.

Some of the initiatives helped to unmask truant and unregistered tax payers.

“The above initiatives, that is automation and enforcement, unearthed significant irregularities relating to those who under-declared their revenues, and those who were not even registered.

“Consequently 3 232 new taxpayers were registered and 106 cases were referred to audits. But more importantly, non- compliant taxpayers are increasingly coming to the Authority to normalise their relationship and this is commendable,” said Mrs Bonyongwe in the revenue report for the third quarter of last year.

