ZPF bigger than Zanu PF: Mujuru

Tendai Kamhungira

HARARE – Former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF)

says it has already grown bigger than President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF,

which is riven by deadly and seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and

succession wars.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, the party’s spokesperson Jealousy

Mawarire said ZPF had grown “in leaps and bounds” since its inception

early last year – resulting in Zanu PF “quaking in its boots” and trying

to lure Mujuru back to the ruling party ahead of next year’s

eagerly-anticipated national elections.

He described “misplaced hopes” that Mujuru would return to Zanu PF, as was

articulated by a State media columnist at the weekend, as “completely

delusional”.

“Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) has grown bigger than Zanu PF. It is

impossible for someone like Mai Mujuru, who started a political party that

is now bigger than Zanu PF, to contemplate going back to the same Zanu PF

which is disintegrating everyday.

“Indeed, even if she were to go back to Zanu PF, which Zanu PF would she

go back to, because there are so many splinter groups in that party now?

There is Lacoste, G40, the Grace group, Mugabe and his group and then

expelled war veterans on the other hand,” Mawarire said.

“Mai Mujuru left Zanu PF on her own accord on December 1, 2014. She went

and bid Mugabe farewell and told him that she was happy to leave Zanu PF

for good.

“She was happy that she was leaving Zanu PF clean and not guilty of any of

the allegations of corruption that were being levelled against her,” he

added.

In her state of the nation address last week, Mujuru said the country’s

mooted grand coalition – which is set to be in place later this year –

would bring to an end Mugabe and Zanu PF’s long rule.

“My fellow citizens and countrymen, the Zanu PF government has failed. It

has shown that it lacks the commitment to implement programmes that better

the generality of our people.

“We agree with the sentiments which we gathered from the interactive

discussions we had with the people during our nation-wide tour. Your

message was loud and clear, that it’s time for Mugabe to leave office,”

Mujuru said.

“We also take heed of your strong conviction for the need that opposition

parties should form a grand coalition to effect change in the regime and

bring about a new way that puts people first.

“As ZPF, we believe a grand coalition should not only quantify votes, but

should bring our people together. It should be a process capable of

fostering convergence and national healing. A process of such magnitude

should also be people-driven and guided by the need to build like-minded

synergies among various stakeholders,” she added.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Mujuru have been working behind

the scenes to form an electoral pact which includes some smaller political

outfits.

Sources close to the ongoing coalition talks have confirmed to the Daily

News that there was now “an agreement in principle” between Mujuru and

Tsvangirai about the two working together – with talks with another

opposition leader, Welshman Ncube apparently set to be concluded soon.

“We are of the idea that the process of building the coalition should be

an all-inclusive process that is not only limited to political actors, but

one which would include private citizens, the churches, civic bodies,

student movements and any other interested stakeholders genuinely

committed to the democratisation of our politics and the holding of free

and fair elections.

“After touring the country’s 10 provinces, we are more than convinced that

the people of this great nation want change and they are ready for it.

“The people in the Diaspora want change in order to come back home to

their families and friends, and also to help their country.

“Fellow citizens, we need a renewal of our minds, a change, and a vast

paradigm shift in the way we do things. In order for this change to be

realised, we need a fresh leadership with the will to work for the

betterment of our people.

“We need a leadership with the craft competency to effect a turnaround

that we desire, a leadership with a clear vision of making our country a

first world,” Mujuru said further in her address last week.

Analysts have consistently said that a united opposition, fighting with

one purpose, would bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule – especially at this

time when the country’s economy is dying and the increasingly frail

nonagenarian is battling to keep his warring Zanu PF united.

Since Mujuru joined hands with Tsvangirai and marched with him in the

streets of Gweru in August last year – in a rare public display of unity

among the opposition – there have been growing calls by fed up citizens

for the formation of a grand opposition alliance.

