Source: Zvorwadza removed from remand – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 28 February 2017

HARARE – National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (Navuz) leader Sten Zvorwadza

was yesterday removed from remand in a case he is alleged to have

threatened to burn a local five-star hotel.

Zvorwadza was removed from remand by Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba

after considering that the State witnesses were not availing themselves

for court.

She advised the State to proceed by way of summons.

Allegations against Zvorwadza were that on June 26 last year, he took a

seat in the hotel foyer and began shouting that he wanted to have

breakfast.

Hotel management informed the police before he was ordered to leave the

hotel.

Zvorwadza reportedly refused to leave the hotel and instead shouted: “You

police are always disturbing my peace and abusing me. I am spending my

money but you are after me.”

Zvorwadza allegedly demanded that Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko check

out of the hotel because he was wasting taxpayers’ money.

He is alleged to have threatened to burn the hotel.

