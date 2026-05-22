Source: 20 Harare schools receive Starlink connectivity kits – herald

Diana Nherera-Herald Reporter

HARARE Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Senator Charles Tawengwa today distributed Starlink connectivity kits to 20 schools in the province.

Speaking at the handover held at St Aidan’s Primary School in Chitungwiza, Sen Tawengwa said the kits were a donation under the Independence Legacy Projects.

“We gather here at St Aidan’s Primary School, the proud host of our Provincial Independence Celebrations on 18 April 2026, to continue the spirit of empowerment and progress that marked our 46th Independence anniversary,” he said.

“Allow me from the outset to express profound gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr ED Mnangagwa, for his generosity and visionary leadership.

“These kits are a donation under the Independence Legacy Projects, a clear demonstration of his commitment to the mantra of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ in our collective drive toward a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030 and beyond.

“We live in a rapidly evolving world driven by technology, innovation and information. Access to the internet is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity, the gateway to knowledge, research, collaboration and opportunity. For many years, our schools have worked tirelessly to deliver quality education even without the benefit of modern connectivity.

He added, “This resilience has kept learning alive, but it has also meant that our learners could not fully access the vast opportunities of the global knowledge society.

“Today, with the provision of these kits, we are opening a new chapter, one where our schools can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world, empowered by reliable internet and modern digital tools.”

Sen Tawengwa said more kits are expected to be rolled out to additional schools across the province as the Government continues to expand access to digital connectivity.

“At the same time, School Development Committees in all schools are encouraged to complement these efforts by providing internet solutions within their own schools,” he said.

“By empowering both teachers and learners with connectivity and devices, we can accelerate the integration of technology into education, thereby advancing the attainment of the National Development Strategy two (NDS2) pillars on human capital development, innovation and modern infrastructure.

“In this way, every child will have the opportunity to thrive in the digital age and contribute meaningfully to Zimbabwe’s journey towards Vision 2030.”

Sen Tawengwa said teachers must rise to the occasion.

“The evolving education landscape demands digitally literate practitioners who can confidently harness technology to enhance the quality and relevance of learning,” he said.

“Let us give our children the highest quality education so they can actively contribute to making Zimbabwe a great nation.”