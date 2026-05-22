Source: 55 drug dealers, suppliers named – herald

Freeman Razemba-Senior Reporter

POLICE have named 55 drug dealers and suppliers who have received sentences ranging between four and 51 months in jail after they were arrested during the ongoing operation against illicit substances countrywide.

In 2023, the Government availed funds under the drug and substance abuse mitigation efforts to speed up high-impact activities in the fight against the drug menace.

President Mnangagwa set up an inter-ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse as part of his administration’s drive to end the scourge, which remains a great threat to the attainment of Vision 2030.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the police will not hesitate to name and shame drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.

“The public is urged to continue supplying information to the police through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.”