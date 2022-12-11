Source: 2023 Elections: Jonathan Moyo Says Chamisa Will Lose The Same Way Simba Makoni Lost In 2008
Self-exiled former Information minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has likened Nelson Chamisa who leads the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to 2008 presidential candidate Simba Makoni.
In a series of Twitter messages seen by Pindula News, Moyo said Chamisa, a former ICT minister, will fail to win the 2023 elections the same way Simba Makoni lost the 2008 poll. He said:
Simba Makoni’s 2008 failed idea that a ‘popular someone’ without structures can run for the presidency & win – with parliamentary & local govt candidates chosen by communities and linked to that someone – is one of the dumbest ideas that lingers on in Zim politics!
P/S: Political analysis (commentary) is about unpacking and understanding facts (praxis) in front of you in the public domain; praxis is not what you wish for, but what is there!
While @nelsonchamisa imagines he can adopt & adapt Makoni’s 2008 structureless strategy & use it without the tag of “independent presidential candidate”; a Triple C run by a Trio, without structures, with community (independent) parly & local govt candidates, is like Makoni 2008!
#YellowKwaYellow To cap it all, @nelsonchamisa’s 2023 structureless run for the presidency is as yellow as Simba Makoni’s failed 2008 structureless run for the same. If imitation is indeed the best form of flattery, then Simba Makoni must be chuffed by being copied by Chamisa!
