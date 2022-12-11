Source: 2023 Elections: Jonathan Moyo Says Chamisa Will Lose The Same Way Simba Makoni Lost In 2008

Self-exiled former Information minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has likened Nelson Chamisa who leads the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to 2008 presidential candidate Simba Makoni.

In a series of Twitter messages seen by Pindula News, Moyo said Chamisa, a former ICT minister, will fail to win the 2023 elections the same way Simba Makoni lost the 2008 poll. He said: