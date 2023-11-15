Source: 3 in court over copper cable theft -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Bulawayo men have appeared in court charged with theft of an electricity copper cable.

Ntokozo Nkosazana (21), Jeremiah Chitare (26) and Philani Nkala (21) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Themba Chimiso.

They were granted US$100 bail each and remanded to November 24.

It is the State case that on November 2, the trio connived and went to house number 117 Stour Road Matsheumhlope and cut one copper cable using a pliers and went away.

Police from Hillside received a tip-off that the three were in possession of the stolen copper cable.

Investigations led to the discovery of the cable at Nkala’s house.

He implicated his accomplices.

The three were taken for indications where they showed the investigation officer how they committed the crime.

According to Zesa Holdings, between January and June this year, the company recorded 777 cases of vandalism and theftof its infrastructure valued at US$1 million.