Source: 41 graves to be relocated for mine waste dump –Newsday Zimbabwe

Eureka Gold Mine

MORE than 40 graves in Mazhambe Village in Guruve are set for relocation in a move meant to pave way for Eureka Gold Mine to construct a waste dump.

According to a notice published in a Government Gazette, 41 graves are going to be relocated.

“A notice of an application for the removal of human remains in terms of section 38 of the Cemeteries Act [chapter 5:04], reads “Eureka Gold Mine a subsidiary of Delta Gold Zimbabwe, in accordance with the Cemeteries Act [Chapter 5:04], to exhume and relocate 41 graves in Mazhambe Village, ward 6, Guruve Rural District under Chief Chipuriro to pave way for the expansion of a mine waste dump,” the notice read.

“Anyone with obligations with this notice, please contact the human capital and support services manager, Eureka Mine.”

Under Zimbabwean law, exhumations cannot be carried out by just anybody, therefore, violating graves or corpses is criminalised under sections 110 and 111 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Meanwhile, in another notice, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has announced its intentions to remove human remains from a site in Mount Hampden to pave way for the construction of the multi-million-dollar Cyber City.

“Notice is hereby given that National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is making an application to Zvimba Rural District Council to undertake the removal of human remains from a smart/Cyber City development site, Lot 12 of Mount Hampden farm,” the notice read.

“Any person claiming to have any objections to the approval of such an application is hereby required to lodge same, in writing, on or before April 30, 2024, to the executive director, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.”