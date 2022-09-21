52 000 illegal homes in Harare

Source: 52 000 illegal homes in Harare -Newsday Zimbabwe

Tafadzwa Muguti

HARARE province has 52 000 illegal homes of which 25 000 are in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti said yesterday.

Speaking at a consultation workshop on the preparation of Chitungwiza Municipality master plan, Muguti said land barons were contributing to the spike in illegal settlements.

“Some have no documents and some have corrupt documents. In Chitungwiza, we have 25 000. Government is having a headache trying to clear a mess that has been created by some opportunists who are not even council workers or government officials.”

According to Muguti, Chitungwiza municipality has been operating without a master plan since 1996.

“If someone is corrupt, they should face the law. If we see you building without documentation, we will act immediately,” Muguti said.

Chitungwiza Residents Trust director Alice Kuveya said government was never serious about arresting land barons who are accused of contributing to the haphazard construction of houses.

“We have been making noise about corruption, but it’s just catch and release,” Kuveya said.

