Source: 8 CCC members nabbed over banned Chiredzi rally –Newsday Zimbabwe

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere

POLICE in Chiredzi have arrest eight members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for allegedly defying a ban on their party rally at Tshovani Stadium on Wednesday.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has confirmed the arrests, adding they a team of lawyers was already on the ground to secure the activists’ release.

“We have deployed our lawyers to assist,” Mahere said.

Contacted for comment, Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa said he was busy.

There were running battles between the police and opposition supporters as the latter refused to disperse after being told the venue had been booked for a State event on the same date.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was expected to address the rally at the stadium, but ended up addressing supporters elsewhere in Masvingo province after police had sealed off the venue.