89 farm invaders kicked out, fined 

0

Source: 89 farm invaders kicked out, fined – The Standard

A Karoi magistrate has ordered the eviction of 89 illegal settlers from a game reserve in Hurungwe after ordering them to pay $10 000 fines for invading the property.

The illegal settlers had invaded part of the 6 000 hectares of Ruwanzi Game Ranch situated about 35 kilometres east of Karoi town.

The suspects were found guilty after they settled without proper documentation in the area currently used as a cattle ranch by a private player.

Passing sentence, magistrate Moreblessing Makati said the accused persons had no legal rights to occupy Ruwanzi Ranch area.

They were fined $10 000 each.

‘‘In addition a month imprisonment is wholly suspended on condition that each of them vacate the said area by 14 November 2022,’’ ruled Makati.

‘‘There is no justification of the farm invasion. Let us respect property rights and if there is a need to occupy any land, be armed with proper documentation legally.”

The accused spent a night in Karoi Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) holding cells before appearing in court on November 11.

Prosecutor Prosper Maponde told the court  that on November 5, 2022, the accused unlawfully occupied Ruwanzi Ranch.

The complainant was the state represented by Malvin Tendai Mhaka residing at Plot number 2 Solario farm, Banket.

He is employed by the ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement stationed at Hurungwe District Office as principal estates officer.

‘‘On November 10, 2022, at around 5am ZRP officers visited the said area and interrogated the accused persons.

“None of them produced a valid offer letter, any lease agreement or any other legal document that gave them permission to occupy,” Maponde told the court.

Related posts:

  1. Police okay CCC Kariba, Gokwe rallies 
  2. Karoi robbers who stole US$51 000, 17 tonnes soya beans arrested 
  3. Police Block Robert Gabriel Mugabe Memorial Gala
  4. Police name Nyanga bus accident victims 
  5. 89 kicked off Hurungwe game ranch
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.