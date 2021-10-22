Source: 9 MRP activists further remanded – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

NINE members of the secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), who on Wednesday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sangster charged with disorderly conduct, were further remanded to November 8.

They are being accused of staging a violent protest outside Bulawayo Central Police Station in April.

The MRP activists include national league chairperson Sibongile Banda, Busi Moyo, Tino Nkomo, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Livvson Ncube, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube and Ackim Ndebele.

They are denying the public violence charge.

The court heard that the nine MRP members were arrested sometime in April for public violence after they stormed into the Bulawayo Central Police station protesting the alleged harassment of their president, Mqondisi Moyo, after his house was raided at night by security agents.

They were allegedly singing anti-government songs and burning tyres, while blocking the driveway to the police station.

Following their arrest, they spent more than a month at Khami Prison before they were granted bail by Sangster.