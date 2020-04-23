AHFoZ donates PPE to Health Ministry in fight against COVID 19 

The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) today (Thursday) handed over to the Ministry of Health and Childcare more than $1,6 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE), alcohol swabs and antibacterial soap to assist in the fight against the COVID‑19 pandemic.

The donation consisted of 4 070 N95 and three-ply masks, 33 200 pairs of latex gloves, 200 pairs of goggles, 20 000 alcohol swabs and 10 litres of anti-bacterial soap, altogether valued at ZWL$1 649 804.

Handing over the equipment to ministry officials at the association’s Harare offices, AHFoZ chief executive Shylet Sanyanga said the bulk of the items donated was personal protective equipment, as AHFoZ and its members wanted to contribute to ensuring that health professionals on the frontline were protected against the deadly virus.

She said members of AHFoZ, which is the umbrella body for the country’s medical aid societies, were conscious of the fact that they were in the health business and that the battle against COVID-19 was not for government alone.

It was in the light of this that AHFoZ had mobilised resources to assist in the fight against COVID‑19.

“We know that the task at hand is huge and that this donation might appear small in comparison to the task. However, it is a sincere gesture to demonstrate the commitment of AHFoZ to complementing government’s efforts in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. We will continue to complement these efforts,” she said.