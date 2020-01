Source: Airzim receives new plane from Malaysia | The Herald January 20, 2020

The Boeing 777 has arrived

Herald Reporter

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga this afternoon received a Boeing 777 aircraft acquired by Government from Malaysia.

The aircraft which was handed over to Air Zimbabwe landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 12:30PM.

Acting President Chiwenga said the purchase of the long haul plane showed Government’s commitment to revive the country’s airline.

More to follow….