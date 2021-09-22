There is great excitement about the Harare Agricultural Show that will be held from 27 September to 2 October 2021. Bayer Crop Science will be one of the exhibitors at this important agricultural outdoor event in Zimbabwe.

Source: Bayer back at Harare Agricultural show – The Zimbabwean

The local Bayer Crop Science team based in Harare is keen to again interact with farmers, distributors, agro-dealers and others in the industry at this important event on the agricultural events calendar.

At the exhibition stand, visitors will be able to see the latest offering of hybrid maize seed and crop protection solutions and options available from Bayer.

“We also offer various crop protection solutions to key crops that include maize, tobacco, potatoes, cotton, and vegetables. Our knowledgeable agronomists will be on stand-by to talk to you about your specific on-farm challenges and the best agronomic practice to follow. Whether you regard yourself as a smallholder farmer or commercial producer, we have profitable solutions for you,” says Farai Munyanyi, Bayer Territory Manager: Zimbabwe.

The company is nearing the process of registering as a seed company in Zimbabwe, potentially expanding its base of operations in the country. Once it obtains its license to trade as a seed company, Bayer will be able to improve its service and offering to maize farmers through its DEKALB maize seed brand.

“Established partners and customers are invited to also visit the Bayer Crop Science stand at the show to get an update on our portfolio of products and services. We also welcome the media, distribution partners and NGOs who are interested in working with Bayer.”