Government recruits 2 500 teachers, increases social protection cover

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere

Nqobile Tshili, nqobile.tshili@chrinicle.co.zw

GOVERNMENT has recruited 2 500 teachers to beef up manpower in schools and increased social protection cover by 18 percent to $867 billion with $555,5 billion channelled towards different infrastructure projects countrywide in September alone.

During the period, the Government was able to meet its financial obligations after it mobilised $2,7 trillion in tax revenue and non-tax revenues amounting to $6,3 billion.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube presented this report in Cabinet yesterday.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the Government has reaffirmed its commitment to develop the country through the deployment of local resources.

“Tax revenues amounting to Z$2,7 trillion and non-tax revenues amounting to Z$6,3 billion were mobilised in September,” he said.

“Actual expenditure on employment costs amounted to Z$1,083 trillion for September 2023. Payments reflect the recent reviews awarded in July 2023 and the 2 500 teachers recruited in September 2023,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the Treasury disbursed Z$867 billion towards the Government’s social protection initiatives exceeding the target by 18 percent.

Dr Muswere said more funds were disbursed to infrastructure development including construction of roads.

“Resources amounting to Z$555,5 billion were disbursed towards the following projects: Hwange Thermal Power Station 7 and 8 expansion project, road rehabilitation, dam construction, strategic grain reserves, education and health, housing development, Information Communication Technologies and other capital expenditure, including capacitating Government ministries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said the country has intensified preparations for the summer cropping season and has given farmers up to November 15 to complete land preparation.

He said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka told Cabinet that despite the normal to below normal rainfall projection, the country is still preparing for a bumper harvest in the 2023/2024 summer season.

Dr Muswere said the country remains food secure and has cereals to last the country 10 months.

“The nation is informed that maize and traditional grains stocks at the Grain Marketing Board as at 29 October, 2023 stood at 200 245 tonnes and 48 243 t of maize and traditional grains respectively. Using the monthly consumption rate of 23 000 t, the available grain will last 10,8 months,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the country has 198 104 tonnes of wheat, which can last the country 9,4 months and the stocks are expected to increase as wheat harvesting is ongoing.

“A total of ZW$46,4 billion and about US$13,2 million was paid by the Grain Marketing Board for grain delivered. On winter wheat, Cabinet advises that the area planted under wheat stood at 90 192 hectares and the estimated harvest is 440 844 tonnes,” he said. “Wheat harvesting is still in progress and 267 747 tonnes of wheat have been harvested from 48 459 hectares.”

Minister Muswere said the Government will take advantage of different financing models to support the farmers this cropping season.

“The nation is informed that the country is targeting to produce 2, 8 million tonnes of maize, 120 000 t of soya beans, 150 000 t of sunflower, 350 000 t of sorghum, 92 658 t of pearl millet and 270 000 t of cotton during the 2023/2024 summer season,” he said.

“Production will be under various funding programmes including Pfumvudza/Intwasa, Government-facilitated bank financing, private sector and self-financing.

“Seed is readily available for all these crops, with about 40,8 percent being early to ultra-early maturity varieties. Government and Seed Associations have released the crop and variety suitability information to assist all stakeholders in the selection of appropriate varieties for their agro-ecological zones.”

Dr Muswere said farmers can obtain information on crop variety from Agricultural Extension officers, adding that the country has adequate fertilizer stocks.

He said significant progress has been made in preparing farmers for the farming season following the establishment of the farmer field schools with more Pfumvudza/Intwasa having been prepared.

“Plot preparation under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme is being accelerated, with a target to complete three plots per farmer by the extended deadline of 15 November 2023.

“The country expects to surpass previous year records. Over 3,8 million plots have already been prepared, which is higher than previous seasons,” said Dr Muswere.

He said a total of 13 628 tractors have been availed for tillage and this fleet is sufficient for the targeted area.

“The nation is further informed that some 70 316 hectares have been tentatively committed for maize production under irrigation, with a potential yield of up to 500 000 tonnes” said Dr Muswere.