Source: Beitbridge Anti-litter marathon changes route | The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya in Beitbridge

THE Fifth edition of the Beitbridge Mayor’s Half Marathon, which seeks to bring awareness on littering and pollution issues in the border town, will be held on a new route on November 28.

The race was initially set for June 6, but was postponed by the organisers to observe the obtaining lockdown protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Since its inception, the marathon had been held along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road, but it will now be shifted to the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.

Under the new set up, an additional 25km race, which will start from Mtetengwe and end in the Beitbridge CBD has been created.

Beitbridge Municipality is organising the event, while Sanctuary Insurance is the main sponsor.

Municipal spokesperson Raniel Ndou said they adopted a new route because the road is wider and has less traffic compared to the Beitbridge-Harare highway.

He said their target was to register at least 1 000 participants for the event.

“This is our fifth anniversary and we want to celebrate it in style. The race will be held under the theme ‘Beitbridge My Home, My Smart City, Running towards zero tolerance to litter’. We have managed to retain Sanctuary Insurance as our main sponsor,” said Ndou.

He said those interested in the marathon should register at Beitbridge Municipality’s main offices or at the housing offices in Dulivhadzimu suburb.

The official said they will be opening more registration points and that wheelchair racers were also being encouraged to take part in the event.

Entry fees are pegged at R20 (or the equivalent in local currency) for adults and free for all school-going children.

Ndou said they had put together medals, t-shirts, and a lot of prizes for participants.

Littering has become a perennial headache for the local authority, especially in the high and medium density suburbs and along the major highways heading to Harare ad Bulawayo.

The town produces over 1 000 tonnes of solid waste every month, with a further 100 tonnes going to land pollution.

The municipality is reportedly collecting only 700 tonnes.