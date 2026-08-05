Source: Boost for Zim legal training . . . Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School opens – herald

Patrick Chitumba pchitumba1@gmail.com

ZIMBABWE’S legal education landscape has received a major boost with the opening of the Midlands State University (MSU) Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School in Kwekwe, which commenced lectures on Monday as the institution expands its capacity to train the country’s next generation of legal professionals.

In a significant boost for the sector, the MSU Faculty of Law relocated from the main campus in Gweru to the new Kwekwe facility.

All law lectures, tutorials and administrative operations have now moved to the campus as the 2026 academic semester resumed this week.

The construction of on-campus student hostels has since begun, a development that has been warmly welcomed by the university community.

The Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School is emerging as a centre for academic collaboration and legal education as Zimbabwe rolls out modern education infrastructure under the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model, which continues to draw regional attention.

The campus, named after President Mnangagwa, was constructed to expand capacity and provide modern teaching infrastructure for law students. Construction began in 2023.

The self-contained, double-storey campus will feature lecture rooms, moot courts, a library, hostels, a kitchen, a hospital and staff quarters, among other essential facilities.

In an interview yesterday, MSU Pro-Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Campus Development, Dr Gift Manyatera, said the campus commenced operations on Monday.

“University operations at the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School in Kwekwe commenced on Monday as the Faculty of Law has relocated to the Kwekwe campus from Gweru,” he said.

Dr Manyatera said the new law school features moot courts, lecture theatres, a law library, clinical legal education units and digital research facilities.

He noted that the campus was an investment in the future of legal education as it would provide students with a world-class learning environment that supports research, innovation and industrialisation.

“As I have indicated before, the new law school is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe’s position as a regional destination for legal education, research and academic cooperation in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

Dr Manyatera said soon students will have on-campus accommodation as construction of the hostels has also started.

“We are also glad to note that construction of hostels has started in earnest and students will have on-campus accommodation,” he said.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube, said the province was excited about the opening of the campus named after President Mnangagwa.

He said the relocation marked a new chapter for the faculty, which has grown rapidly since it was established.

“The Second Republic remains committed to prioritising education, recognising it as the bedrock of national development. Facilities of this nature will enhance research, innovation and partnerships that benefit both Zimbabwe and the wider region,” he said.

“It’s fitting that this facility bears the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, given his continued championing of education and development.”

The Kwekwe Campus was commissioned by President Mnangagwa last year in a historic ceremony that marked the first time the university had held a graduation ceremony outside its main campus in Gweru.

Situated on a 220-hectare site along the Old Gokwe Road in Kwekwe, the new Law School will serve as a hub for legal excellence, with capacity to accommodate 600 students.

The campus will also house the Faculties of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the Built Environment.

MSU enrols 120 undergraduate law students per year and offers two master’s programmes with 30 students annually.

The Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School forms part of Government’s drive to modernise higher education through the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model, which prioritises research, innovation and industrialisation.

The institution is expected to play a vital role in achieving Vision 2030 by equipping students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills to drive national development.

President Mnangagwa’s legal expertise and reforms have left an indelible mark on the justice system, with the law school standing as a fitting tribute to his legacy.

The President has also advocated for the abolition of the death penalty, having survived a death sentence during the liberation struggle on a technicality.

Recently, a delegation from the University of Zambia Law School Class of 1975 toured the new facility, describing it as a milestone in strengthening legal education and promoting regional academic integration.

The visiting delegation included members of the University of Zambia School of Law Class of 1975, where President Mnangagwa studied law. The delegation also presented a publication titled Conversations With The Law School Class of 1975, which chronicles the experiences of classmates who studied alongside President Mnangagwa.